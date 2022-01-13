Endgame, a hero wore a totally out of place garment at Iron Man’s funeral [FOTO]

HERE YOU CAN SEE THE DETAIL

The detail was not framed by Russo brothers in Avengers: Endgame and it can easily be considered as a blooper, or rather a production detail that escaped the attention of those who should have paid attention to it and watched it during the shooting so that it was eliminated.

Chris Hemsworth is placed in the scene behind Chris Evans And Tom Holland, respectively Captain America And Spider-Man. The presence of the two Marvel heroes hides the lower part of Thor’s interpreter and this explains why he was able to wear Crocs at Tony Stark’s funeral.

Then there is to consider that the one who has been defined as Thor Lebowski has proven not to pay particular attention to physical appearance, so it is quite understandable that he did not consider that choice as inappropriate and grotesque.

How do you see it? Bloopers or choice consistent with the character?

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson(Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney.

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

