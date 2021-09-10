Endgame, at Iron Man’s funeral a hero wore a totally out of place garment [FOTO]

The ending of Avengers: Endgame, after 2 years, he still knows how to excite the fans Marvel more passionate. It’s the end of an era after all: Iron Man he is dead, all the characters are gathered to give the last farewell to the late and a slow overview passes them all in review… Too bad there is an element in that scene totally out of place.

As noted by a fan who shared a photo from behind the scenes, in fact, one of the actors was on stage with some shoes definitely not suitable for Tony Stark’s funeral. The character in question is Chris Hemsworth, who in the MCU plays the God of Thunder Thor. From the shot shared on the net, it is clearly seen that the actor leads to the foot of the Crocs!

The detail was not framed during the scene directed by Russo brothers in Avengers: Endgame and it can be classified as a bloopers, a production detail perhaps escaped during filming. Chris Hemsworth in the scene stands behind Chris Evans And Tom Holland, respectively Captain America And Spider-Man. The presence of the two Marvel heroes hides the part below the interpreter of Thor and this explains why he could wearing Crocs to Tony Stark’s funeral.

Or, another possible explanation, the choice of the bizarre garment is no coincidence. Ultimately what is called Thor Lebowski he has shown that he does not care for his physical appearance at all, so it is plausible that he did not consider that choice as inappropriate and grotesque.

How do you see it? Bloopers or choice consistent with the character?

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

