Endgame, Chris Evans’ mom cried seeing the movie. And the reason will break your heart

As perhaps not everyone will know, the mother of Chris Evans he had a very emotional reaction upon seeing Avengers: Endgame.

At the time of the film’s release, many wondered what the epic feature film was like Marvel would complete the first three phases of the MCU and in this case the trip of Steve Rogers, in light of the fact that Evans’ contract to play the role had now expired and that it was necessary to end his story arc.

As predicted by many, Steve should have died in the final battle that took place against Thanos, the Mad Titan played by Josh Brolin, but Cap as we know managed to survive by exceeding the expectations of many.

In the last moments of Avengers: Endgame we also learn that Rogers went back in time to the 1940s to crown his love affair with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and finally returned to the present time, now aged, to celebrate the handover of his shield to Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

Last year, as part of the presentation and promotion of the film Defending Jacob and within a profile drawn on him by Esquire, the revelation emerged that the mother of the interpreter of Captain America “she burst into tears“ the moment he saw Chris Evans dressed up as an old man.

The reason is very sad and has to do with the disappearance of the woman’s father, Andrew Capuano, Evans’ maternal grandfather who had worked in his lifetime as the head of the Massachusetts Revenue Agency. Apparently, in fact, Chris in the role of Cap as an elder would have turned out absolutely identical to his late grandfather, thus moving Evans’ mother, who found herself in the presence of a face extremely similar to that of her father who has long since disappeared.

In the cast of Avengers: Endgame we have seen at work, in addition to Evans, too Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The epic finale of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

Photo: MovieStills

Source: Esquire

Read also: Captain America, here is the original ending of Avengers: Endgame that you would have absolutely hated

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED