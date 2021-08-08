Endgame, could there be a plot hole involving Steve Rogers’ life?

Avengers: Endgame made its film debut two years ago now, but fans keep talking about it, always asking themselves new questions. Another question would have arisen recently, and would concern Steve Rogers, or the beloved Captain America.

As we all know in the finale of the film, Cap is the one who takes on the task of putting them back in their place Gems of the Infinite. Once the mission is complete, the superhero makes an important decision about his future – it’s time for withdraw, and indulge in the dance he had been waiting for for 80 years, the one with Peggy. We see him then return, as an elder, to deliver the shield to Sam Wilson, and claim to have lived a quiet life. All this has created some perplexity in the spectators. Is it possible for him to be able to live a quiet life? In fact, many have wondered how Steve did it abandon his duties as Captain America back in the 1940s. In fact, no one would let him go knowing that he was the only one of the successful experiments.

But here it is Joe Russo comes to our aid, revealing that it is Steve Rogers we see at the end of the film he lived in a timeline different. One thing that doesn’t surprise us, especially after seeing Loki on Disney +. However, according to screenwriters Markus and McFeely, they would have been there for decades two Chap in the same place. The two writers are convinced that both Steve Rogers took part in the funeral of Peggy in Captain America: Civil War, confirming one of the fan theories.

The two theories of Russo and the writers, in contrast with each other, not they help viewers see clearly. And that wouldn’t be the only story hole on Cap in Avengers: Endgame. But what to write for the MCU it is complex we can imagine, and it is precisely for this reason that the author of Loki tells us the writing method of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.