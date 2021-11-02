Endgame, Gwyneth Paltrow shows fans a new shot from backstage [FOTO]

The star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Gwyneth Paltrow shared with fans a new photo from the backstage of Avengers: Endgame. Although she seems now far from the world of cinecomics and cinema in general, engaged as an entrepreneur with her particular sexual products, the actress still proves to be very attached to that group.

In the shot published on her Instagram profile, in fact, she is not alone: ​​Paltrow showed a selfie with the two Chris, Evans and Pratt. For fans it is not difficult to understand at what stage of production the shot dates back: there are in fact two elements that make it clear and obvious.

The first is Gwyneth Paltrow’s costume: she wears what she probably is the most powerful armor ever made by Iron Man, Rescue. It is only seen on the battlefield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, when together with the other heroines of the Marvel world she fought against Thanos. The second is the makeup on Chris Evans’ face: Captain America is without a helmet and is already decidedly “dirty”, just like during the final battle of the epic cinecomic blockbuster that concluded (with Spider-Man: Far From Home) Phase 3 of the MCU.

“This is me in costume at one point»Wrote Paltrow in the photo, which you can see by CLICKING HERE (you need to be logged in to Instagram).

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

