Endgame, Gwyneth Paltrow with Chris Evans and Chris Pratt in the unprecedented shot

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Gwyneth Paltrow gave us a stunning new behind-the-scenes photo of Avengers: Endgame. In a moment of nostalgia, the actress shared a shot on Instagram with Chris Evan and Chris Pratt.

Resuming after the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame faced the aftermath of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap that decimated half of life in the universe. Convinced they could do nothing else to correct the situation, the surviving Avengers they spent their downtime differently. For Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), that meant completely abandoning his superhero role and focusing on building his family. It has therefore married Pepper Potts, just as they planned before the decimation, and together they had a daughter, Morgan (Lexi Rabe). Robert Downey Jr. didn’t want to shoot his final scene in Avengers Endgame, as his Iron-Man ultimately sacrificed himself for the sake of humanity.

Avengers: Endgame is probably the most important film of all time for MCU lovers. The scale of the film and the sheer amount of stars on screen made it a pop culture behemoth that will go down in history. One of the best parts was seeing characters who had never interacted before meeting and joking with each other on and off the set.

Unfortunately, we’ve never seen Chris Evans’ Captain America, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, and Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord share an onscreen moment together in the finale of Avengers but Paltrow gave us a shot behind the scenes that you can see at the bottom of the news captured in a moment of break from filming. Three years after the film’s release, it also turns out that Kevin Feige wanted a different ending for Avengers Endgame.