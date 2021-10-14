Endgame, here is the chilling alternate death of Iron Man that you have never seen. And it’s horror [FOTO]

Originally, as revealed by Matt Aitken And Jen Underdahl, or the special effects supervisors of Avengers: Endgame, an alternative version was considered of the death from Iron Man who had traumatized the web because of his extreme and not indifferent violence.

Among the various versions suggested to the brothers Russian, in fact, there was also a place in which the Marvel superhero, after wearing the glove with the Gems of the Infinite, received on the body a discharge of energy that would not be limited only to damage his arm, but would rise up to the face, literally making his eye come out of its sockets. The eye would then remain dangling on his cheek, making the scene equivalent to that of a real one horror Rated R.

An image of this type could not fail to make the hair on the back of the head stand on end Tony Stark even simply in an attempt to imagine it, but someone had thought of making it even real. Needless to say, he was, as usual, a very good digital artist BossLogic, which showed us what Tony’s death would have looked like on the big screen if the Russos had decided to go for that brutal version.

And, of course, the final effect was rather… chilling.

HERE’S THE PICTURE.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

Loading... Advertisements

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye) e Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Below you will find the official synopsis of the cinecomic released by Disney:

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

Photo: Marvel Studios

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED