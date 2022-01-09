Endgame, here’s the deleted scene that would pave the way for Thanos to return

The Infinity Saga Box, the box set that contains all the films ofUCM and much other unpublished material, had allowed us to shed light on many deleted scenes never seen before. As reported by the ComicBook site, one of them, cut from Avengers: Endgame, would have even opened the doors to the return of the villain Thanos, defeated twice by the Avengers during Endgame: the first coincided with the killing of his version of the main reality, while the second materialized when they wiped out the 2014 version with the snap.

The sequence in question, removed from the final cut of the cinecomic, would show us theAncient intent on explaining a Bruce Banner how the snap does not represent the definitive solution to take out the enemies, since it does not kill them but simply subtracts them from reality, while keeping intact a condition of total reversibility and all the possibilities related to this potential scenario (which, of course, the death entirely excludes).

It’s about why Hulk was unable to bring back Natasha and all the others, but come to think of it is also the reason why, as pointed out by the very powerful character played by Tilda Swinton, Thanos may actually make a comeback sooner or later.

Of course it was not an unknown scenario, but it cannot be excluded that the need to insert this sequence indicated very different initial plans for the future fate of the Mad Titan. Kevin Feige, boss of the Marvel Studios, and associates had perhaps planned to bring the fearsome Thanos back to the fore during Endgame, before making it go towards its destruction with no return shortly thereafter? Or was there even the idea of ​​bringing it back into action in new Marvel movies?

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen at work Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson(Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Below you will find the official synopsis released by Disney.

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but must do so together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

Photo: Marvel Studios

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED