Endgame, here’s the feat of Iron Man and Thor that we didn’t see in the movie. And he was out of his mind

Who saw Avengers: Endgame will remember that the path of the heroes begins only after the death of Thanos, killed at the beginning of the film after a tantrum of Thor, literally shocked following the discovery that the Mad Titan destroyed all Gems of the Infinite. The real mission, at that point, becomes to go back to the past, recover them and thus cancel the effects of the snap.

Two groups are thus created to achieve the goal: Natasha, Clint, Nebula And Rhodes are sent back 2014, in search of the Soul and Power Gems. Stark, Banner, Lang And Rogers instead return to New York in 2012, where the Gem of the Time, of the Mind and the Tesseract are placed, while Thor And Rocket leave for the 2013 Asgard, where Jane Foster he had brought the Reality Gem.

The writers of the cinecomic Marvel, however, had very different plans for two of the main heroes, and the organization of the groups was also different, which in the initial draft of the film should have configured a team formed by the God of Thunder And Iron Man, as explained at the time by the writers of the screenplay Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely.

“In our initial version Tony and Thor went to Asgard, because we liked the idea of ​​Stark in that realm, where we saw the contrast between science and magic. – the writers had reported – And at some point he would have fought against it Heimdall, who was obviously able to see him, despite him wearing astealth armor which made him invisible. The Thor of the past would have instead met that of the present, and seeing how he was reduced he would have asked himself “What the heck happened?”. But it would have been too complex and would have distracted the public from everything else “.

In short, a decidedly different scenario from what we actually saw in cinemas in 2019, also in light of the fact that sending Tony and Thor to Asgard could have canceled the New York sequence with Lang and Stark and the one in which the latter he ends up coming face to face with his father as a young man.

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

