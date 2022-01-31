Endgame, on the face of Iron Man there is an error that you may not have noticed [FOTO]

The death of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame it meant a lot to many fans. Years have passed since the release of the last film by the Russo brothers, but many continue to focus on theories and details. Hope, badly concealed, is also Robert Downey Jr. can return to the part.

Despite Taika Waititi’s cruel jokes, however, it doesn’t seem like it can happen. His character is dead and deceased and in this regard a sensational error of continuity has been found. A user on Reddit compared two images of Tony Stark’s face during the last fight with Thanosthe usual close-ups inside theiron man armor.

Thus, a blooper was discovered that makes you smile especially when you think back to how much trouble Henry Cavill went through for similar reasons: in two close shots the mustache on Iron Man’s face changes dramatically. Thick and neat in one image, sparse and grayish in the other. The reason is probably due to additional shots of Avengers: Endgameperhaps made months later

Marvel fans could have been worse: just think if the Russo brothers had opted for a mustache-style solution of Henry Cavill in Justice League…

