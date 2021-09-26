Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. celebrates the anniversary of the film

The Russo brothers, directors of the film, instead shared some really exciting backstage photos with the fans

Two years have passed since the arrival at the cinema of “Avengers: Endgame“. A crucial film for the MCU, considering how it put an end to a particularly long-lived cycle, saying goodbye to two cornerstones of the Marvel cinematic narrative: Tony Stark And Steve Rogers, namely Iron Man and Captain America.

Loki: trailer, plot and cast of the new Marvel TV series on Disney + Everything has changed since then, starting with Marvel Studios’ approach to the new stories proposed to the public. More and more space for TV series, bringing the web of the general plot to magnify. It all began, and ended, with “Avengers: Endgame”, celebrated on the day of its second anniversary by some of the protagonists. Robert Downey Junior has decided to publish an interesting backstage video dedicated to the moment of Tony Stark’s final sacrifice. Some may not recognize the scene, since it was later deleted from the final cut. A “waste”, so to speak, however, which has become famous.

Captain America, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: training video After the Blip, Thanos got to see his daughter, Gamora, sacrificed to get one of the Infinity Stones. The snap of the fingers of Hulk he should have placed the two personalities of being, the green man and Bruce Banner, before each other. In the case of Tony Stark there is only room for his daughter, now grown up. In the scene published by Robert Downey Jr., in fact, we see a blur Katherine Langford in the background, interpreter in this unique representation of Morgan Stark. Loading... Advertisements

Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe reveals his character The Russo brothers also wanted to celebrate the second year that has passed since the arrival of “Avengers: Endgame” in the cinema. They chose to post behind-the-scenes photos that clearly show what the climate was like on set. Everyone laughs, especially Chris Evans, who seems to be having a great time. Thousands of fans have flocked to the directors’ official Twitter profile, recalling those special moments. A look at the past also by Mark Ruffalo, who opted for a shot of the main group of the Avengers, engaged in the promotion of the final film.

