Endgame that excited Marvel fans

The fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe They are always thinking about the productions that will come in the future and that will bring iconic characters from comics to the screen. However, it is difficult to forget those who have managed to leave their mark on the most acclaimed films. A clear example is that of Hombre de Hierroclassic superhero personified by Robert Downey Jr.which eventually left the franchise in Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russothe film – available at Disney+– came as the most epic battle seen so far by the Avengers. And it is that they had to face nothing less than the most powerful villain in the universe: Thanos. After half the world’s population disappeared, the heroes had to band together to restore order and bring back their loved ones.

It is worth noting that this film works as a continuation of Avengers: Infinity War. In this sense, it begins with Tony Stark in space with Nebula (Karen Gillan) trying to survive, just when Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) He reappears to save them. His body was truly affected and he needed to return to Earth to be taken care of and finally recover to fight Thanos.

The truth is that the actor appeared noticeably thinner and almost on the verge of death. What few noticed is that, in truth, it is a digital editing job. Quickly, Iron Man manages to recover and reunite with his fictional partner, Pepper Potts, and his little daughter, Morgan. But now… an unpublished photo of that moment has arrived! And the person responsible for publishing it was none other than Gwyneth Paltrow.

In her social networks, the actress shared a photo of the behind the scenessuggesting a possible deleted take Tony Stark’s boarding school. And it is that, although it is a film that lasts for just over three hours, it covers too many themes and had to exclude some moments of little importance to the plot. Marvel fans were quick to get excited and believe that this is a wink from Paltrow, who could return to the franchise as director of Stark Industries for iron heart or Armor Wars.