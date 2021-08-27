Endgame, the embarrassing mistake that made Thanos look like a total idiot [VIDEO]

According to the Movie Mistakes website, Avengers: Endgame it is not only the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, but also one of the most error-prone feature films of 2019. One of them pointed out at the time by a Reddit user, and made it seem Thanos a total idiot.

We are towards the last minutes of the big final battle, and the infamous villain tries to make another snap with his Infinity Gauntlet, without however triggering any reaction, since in truth the Gems I’m in the glove of Tony Stark. The thing, however, is incredible: as shown in a short video posted online, in fact Thanos had the glove straight in front of his face, so how did he not notice that the gems were missing?

According to several users on Reddit, it is physically impossible that Thanos did not notice, while others justify the mad titan by claiming that he was so exalted and confident that he did not notice the absence of the gems despite having the glove in front. What do you think about it?

HERE IS THE VIDEO PUBLISHED ON REDDIT

In the cast of Avengers: Endgame we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The epic finale of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating events wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but they must do it together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

