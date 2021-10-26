Endgame, the ‘girl power’ moment was changed because ‘too pimp’

The moment of the all-female team-up was and still is one of the most discussed passages of Avengers: Endgame, between those who applaud the Russos for the management of the thing and those who, on the other hand, accuse the entire sequence of being forced and unnatural. . A problem, the latter, that the Studios themselves posed in post-production.

According to what is revealed in the book The Story or Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the same as telling us about Robert Downey Jr.’s reluctance to shoot the final scene), in fact, the scene was heavily edited in post-production to appear more natural than it did in its initial version.

“As Avengers: Endgame entered post-production, the excitement for that sequence waned at a more thoughtful moment. Producer Trinh Tran admitted: ‘There was this concern that it might turn out a little pimp. We were afraid that people might think we put that scene there just to put it. This was the doubt that settled in our minds’“reads the book.

The scene was then modified to divide Captain Marvel and associates into smaller groups in order to make it appear more gradual and natural. Mission accomplished? Tell us yours in the comments! Speaking of the final film of Phase 3, meanwhile, here’s who was the highest paid star of Avengers Endgame.