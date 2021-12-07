Endgame, the “plausible” roadmap for Ethereum 2.0

Yesterday Vitalik Buterin has published the plausible Ethereum 2.0 roadmap, called “Endgame“.

The Ethereum 2.0 roadmap

In reality this is not a real roadmap, as there are no dates, but a list of things to do.

This list consists of a second level of staking to perform distributed block validation, the introduction of ZK-SNARK to allow users to directly check the validity of blocks, sampling the availability of data to allow users to verify the availability of blocks, and finally secondary transaction channels to prevent censorship.

The goal is that di build a scalable blockchain ecosystem and secure in the long term, but without ending up centralizing the production of the blocks.

According to Buterin, Ethereum is very well positioned to adapt to this type of evolution, because it is a project open to all possible future scenarios.

He also believes that the future of the blockchain is to offer trustless and censorship-resistant services, things curiously in line with what is happening to the development of Bitcoin thanks to the Lightning Network.

The risks of ETH 2.0

The problem is that to achieve these goals there is really a risk that the production of blocks ends up being such a specialized activity to risk becoming de facto centralized.

This is a crucial point in the competition between the various blockchains, because often the best performing ones are more centralized, while the more decentralized ones are less performing. For this reason, in some cases it was preferred to opt for off-chain solutions, such as LN, capable of reducing the conflict between prestige and decentralization.

However Buterin argues that even second-level solutions can risk producing centralization.

He writes:

“No single rollup can hold most of Ethereum’s business.”

The uncertain future

The situation is therefore still very much in the making, and the future uncertain. Buterin anticipates possible problems that may exist in the future in order to give developers as much time as possible to find solutions. It also indicates a way that preserves decentralization as much as possible, without which the blockchain would not make much sense.

In such a scenario anyway Ethereum seems to be clearly favored against the vast majority of alternative blockchains, first of all Binance Smart Chain. Only a small handful of blockchains can be considered decidedly decentralized and with a low risk of centralization in the future.