Endgame turns 2 and Robert Downey Jr. celebrates with an unreleased video

Robert Downey Jr. celebrates the anniversary of Avengers: Endgame by posting a video with a deleted scene

“I don’t believe it’s been two years since Endgame …”, writes the Iron Man interpreter on Twitter, voicing the feelings of many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame blows out two candles in these days and viewers are hit by an avalanche of emotions to rethink the film that ended a decade of film. On the other hand, when you grow up with characters, it is always difficult to let them go. Endgame was the conclusion of a circle that lasted 10 years and ended as it had begun: with Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr. to snap his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet and thus put an end to the life of the tyrant Thanos. And now the actor wanted to celebrate the second anniversary of the Marvel film by publishing an unreleased video, a scene cut from the final version of the film that portrays him in the world of Soul Gem, alive after the snap and together with his daughter Morgan, now raised and played by Katherine Langford.

The anniversary of Avengers: Endgame it also means that It’s been two years since the franchise went on without Tony Stark. Resolving his character’s arc in the MCU makes sense given his personal journey, but some fans don’t want to get over it and are still hoping for his return, even though the actor himself has often denied it. After the events of the Infinity Saga it would make no sense to bring him back to life for future films. Phase 4 of the MCU is highly anticipated and will open with The Eternals, directed by the new Oscar winner Chloe Zhao. Even though the character will no longer be physically present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the legacy of Iron Man will continue to shape his future.