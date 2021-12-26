Endgame, unearthed an error in the film that makes Thanos look like a complete idiot [VIDEO]

Without doubt one of the most ambitious chapters of the MCU was Avengers: Endgame, ensemble film focused on the saga of infinity that has decisively changed the fate of Marvel heroes. However, it is a feature film that, although well made, is not exactly without flaws.

The Movie Mistakes site also underlined this, which found many errors in the 2019 film; one of these linked to the villain protagonist, who on more than one occasion has come to look like a complete idiot. The error concerns one of the final stages of the saga, moment in which Thanos tries to snap his fingers again, but to no avail, since in reality the gems were already on the glove worn by Tony Stark.

What the site noticed was that at that moment the titan had raised his hand bringing it right in front of his eyes; a gesture that made it impossible not to notice the absence of the gems. On the web, and especially on Reddit, most users agree with this observation, while others justify the mistake by specifying that at that moment the villain was so excited that he was unable to notice anything.

HERE YOU CAN FIND THE VIDEO RELEASED BY REDDIT

Beyond the contextualization that some users have offered, it can be said that the MCU film was undoubtedly the most ambitious up to that point. And given the amount of details and scenes to manage, such a problem is not that unlikely. After all, it was a really complex operation, with the management of a huge cast that at that stage was fully present on the set. Among the actors who worked on Avengers: Endgame we find Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula) e Danai Gurira (Okoye).

Have you noticed this error? How do you find the justification offered by users on Reddit? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Read also: Marvel, Thanos snap also hit a hero who recently appeared on the screen. But that’s not who you think

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED