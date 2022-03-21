Endless Covid. Now the shelters start to rise again – Chronicle

Florence, 21 March 2022 – The number of hospitalizations of patients positive for the new coronavirus in Tuscany returns to grow: yesterday they were 741, the previous Sunday 667. With a percentage increase of 11%. Despite the two Omicron variantswhich now represent the totality of cases, have a pathogenic potential that triggers much less aggressive forms of disease than the previous variants (also thanks to the large portion of the population covered by vaccination), their ease of spread rapidly increases the number of new positives and consequently also the pressure on hospitals.

When the virus is widely present in the population, it is more likely to meet susceptible individuals, including fragile and unvaccinated individuals who can undergo more aggressive forms of disease. Although the commitment of beds in intensive care continues to decrease (yesterday 29, the Sunday before 39).

The problem of the increase in positives, the growth of hospitalizations, of a virus that is now permanently present in our population, at a time when the emergency structure and the containment of the contagion are being demobilized, imposes the need for funding structural ad hoc in the chapter of health costs. This is what the regional health councilor speaks of Simone Bezzini. “The tendency of the virus to become endemic and to stabilize on high numbers of contagion requires the commitment of extra funding – says Bezzini – If there was a stabilization with this number of hospitalizations we must be aware that it absorbs enormous resources”. Basically, dedicated and structural funding would be needed without which it would be difficult to make ends meet, as these are heavy additional costs.

Not to mention that when the number of hospitalizations increases, staff are forced to concentrate in the Covid wards and reduce the health response for all other diseases. If the number of hospitalizations were to continue to increase compared to now, the disposal of waiting lists will suffer, although even in the most complicated months of the pandemic, Tuscany has managed better than other regions to guarantee high volumes of services.

“A standard must be defined: resources are needed for occupied beds and vaccinations”, explains Bezzini. Last year Tuscany spent between 500 and 600 thousand euros. “If there is a need to give even the fourth dose to an older segment of the population this year too we will not go far from that figure”.

In the week that ended yesterday, the new positive cases were 34,830, with an increase of 42% compared to the previous one, a figure which raises the weekly incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants from 657 to 934. The percentage of positives on the first diagnosis swabs carried out at 61.2%: it was at 56.1%.

With regard to the stratification of the contagion by age group, there are news at the age groups. For the first time since mid-January, the incidence of children (0-4 years) falls, even if slightly below their demographic weight (3.4% out of 3.5%) while the most elderly people (over 90) who were spared the most.