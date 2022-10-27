Endocrinologist points out that Precision Medicine could make it possible to predict “accurately” the risk of diabetes

MADRID, 27 (EUROPE PRESS)

Dr. María José Redondo, Research Director of the Division of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Texas Children’s Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, Texas, United States), has pointed out that Precision Medicine could allow in the future to predict “accurately “the risk of diabetes.

“We hope to accurately predict the risk that a person has of developing it, understand what disease mechanism is operating at that moment and what treatment or intervention is going to respond best to prevent it from developing”, he commented in the paper ‘Can we make Medicine of Precision in DM1?’, within the framework of the 63rd Congress of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN), which is being held at the Palacio de Congresos de Canarias Auditorio Alfredo Kraus (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) on the 26th , October 27 and 28.

Precision Medicine applied to type 1 diabetes is necessary to “use genetic, immunological and metabolic information to identify the pathogenesis of diabetes in each person in order to apply the appropriate treatment at all times”. “The word treatment here is used in a broad sense and also includes preventive treatments,” she pointed out.

The goal of Precision Medicine is the same regardless of the type of diabetes. However, there are pathogenic processes that can appear in different types of diabetes, so “the current classification leaves many cases that do not clearly fit into a single type of diabetes, while many people with the same diagnosis actually have very different diseases. “.

Likewise, in people with diabetes, Precision Medicine is used to diagnose the contributing causes in order to treat them and prevent the progression of the disease and its complications.

The endocrinologist has highlighted that there are many recent advances in Precision Medicine in type 1 diabetes, such as the identification of treatments that can delay, or perhaps prevent, the development of type 1 diabetes in people with positive antibodies, as well as the development of algorithms and models to predict who will develop type 1 diabetes and to put preventive treatments within their reach.

“Recent advances in diabetes technology, especially semi-closed (sensor/pump) systems, have radically changed diabetes management. However, the main goal is to make type 1 diabetes preventable or reversible in people who have developed it,” said Dr. Redondo.

TECHNOLOGY CHANGES THE LIVES OF PEOPLE WITH DIABETES

Dr. Fernando Gómez Peralta, elected coordinator of the Diabetes Area of ​​the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN) and head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Unit of the General Hospital of Segovia, has emphasized the presentation ‘Technology and diabetes: experiences clinics’ that technological and digital tools are changing the daily lives of people with diabetes.

“Continuous glucose monitoring and new systems of connected insulin pens and caps have increased the benefits for users of treatment with new insulins,” he stressed.

Most systems make it possible to access comprehensive data describing glycemic control and treatment received, as well as share it with caregivers, professionals, and family members.

“Some integrated insulin pump and sensor systems have automatic insulin therapy adjustment algorithms that have been shown to greatly increase time on glucose target and reduce dangerous and bothersome hypoglycemic events,” the endocrinologist emphasized.

Regarding glucose monitoring, there are devices with a longer duration (up to 2 weeks) and precision that are characterized by a simpler use for the patient “avoiding the need for calibration with annoying capillary blood glucose levels”.

The expert explained that, in the case of insulin administration, some models are emerging for the future with very interesting features: “Integrated insulin pump and closed-loop glucose sensor systems that have automatic adjustment algorithms independent of the user, which are very effective and safe, clearly improving glycemic control”.

Likewise, for users of insulin injections, connected pens allow the integration of information on dynamic glucose levels with insulin doses, as well as the integration of user support tools for insulin adjustment.

Lastly, Dr. Gómez Peralta stressed the importance of reducing the digital divide in order to increase the ability and motivation to access these options.

“In the coming years, health systems will have a challenge based on facing a significant cost so that these systems are available to all patients and, likewise, it is necessary to provide the systems with more material and human resources so that they can be integrate with our Endocrinology and Diabetes Services and Units”, he concluded.