endocrinologists detail preventive strategies for thyroid diseases

Specialists agree to reinforce education in terms of improving eating habits and physical exercise.

Dr. Leticia Hernández, Dr. José García Mateo, Dr. Michelle Mangual, Dr. Ana Lúgaro, Dr. Ernesto Sola, endocrinologist and Dr. Marielly Sierra. Photomontage: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Leticia Hernández, president-elect of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED), highlights that, among the different thyroid conditions, the most common is hypothyroidism, although there is also a prevalence of hyperthyroidism. In addition, she claims that there are the nodules in the thyroid gland and thyroid cancer.

Likewise, he explained that the thyroid gland hormone controls everything that the metabolism of the body and having a deficiency of this hormone, all the processes of the body slow down. Hence, symptoms such as depression, poor concentration, excessive cold, a slight weight gain, slower heartbeat, hypertension, as well as other medical conditions that can be exacerbated from hypothyroidism; women may have decreased libido.

And hyperthyroidism, when there is an excessive production of these hormones and the patient presents irritability, weight loss, sweating and excessive heat, among other symptoms.

diabetes

The endocrinologist Ana Lúgaro, indicates that there is prevalence of type diabetes II and is one of the leading causes of death Worldwide. It is a chronic condition, which has no cure, but can be controlled.

As for Dr. Michelle Mangual, she points out that diabetes is not only considered a risk factor cardiovascular disease riskbut has been considered as a equivalent of coronary heart disease and this is because patients who have never had previous cardiovascular events have the same probability of having accidents of this type as a person who has had a previous heart attack. Similarly, diabetes is associated with vascular dementia.

Diabetes, cardiovascular failure and kidneys

The past president of SPED, Dr. Jorge García Mateo, indicated that 40% of the patient population living with diabetes have a chronic disease kidney disease, in which the main cause is diabetes, followed by hypertension and, the main problem, is that those patients with diabetes who have kidney disease, when their stages are early, do not present symptoms, so the doctor insists on make a much earlier diagnosis, even “there are cases of patients who are about to undergo renal replacement and do not know it,” says Dr. García.

Glycemic control will improve kidney complications, but in the cardiovascular case, the results can be long-term. If glycemia is controlled early, in the long term the consequences will be favorable for the heart. But if the patient has been dealing with complications for a long time, it will not have such a fast effect, but other types of individualized medications must be chosen.

Dr. Leticia Hernández indicates that patients who live with type I patients can develop hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. In the case of diabetes II, there is not as close a relationship as in the case of type I diabetes.

thyroid cancer

Dr. Ernesto Solá Sánchez, an endocrinologist, points out that thyroid cancer, over the years, has been increasing and in Puerto Rico, it is the second most diagnosed cancer in women.

According to the expert, the increase is due to the fact that patients are diagnosed for other reasons and, although this type of cancer comes from a nodule, 1 in 10 nodules is carcinogenic, but it is a type of cancer that has a good forecast.

Among the causes of thyroid cancer, a genetic factor plays, as well as the personal and family history of the patient, such as being exposed to radiation, chemotherapy. Age is also important to consider when diagnosing thyroid cancer.

On the other hand, Dr. Mariely Sierra regarding Hashimoto’s thyroid maintained that the treatment will depend on how the patient is, since, in this case, the patient is medicated taking into account the symptoms and taking measurements.

The medical literature indicates that Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland, because cells of the immune system cause the death of hormone-producing cells in the thyroid. The disease often results in reduced hormone production (hypothyroidism).

There are also patients who may have positive antibodies, so the idea is to know how the thyroid hormones work in the blood. “Not everyone has the symptoms of the condition. Therefore, each patient must be individualized to identify the stage of the condition they are in,” Sierra said.

Prevention

Finally, Dr. García Mateo emphasized the need to play sports, to improve eating habits, because when you have a good diet, you have fewer complications.

“An incorrect lifestyle will lead to an incorrect health style, considering that 60% of the Puerto Rican population does not have an adequate weight, which goes hand in hand with the problems of diabetes and hypertension. This education must begin from an early age.” Garcia Mateo said.

He stressed that when you see a sedentary, obese child or with walking problems, you can see that he is a patient who will have complications at an early age and will be suffering longer with these conditions, so it is necessary to educate the community.

See the full program: