Endometriosis, anti-inflammatory diet to reduce symptoms

MILAN – Endometriosis is a very painful chronic disease that can be physically and psychologically disabling, as well as causing problems with infertility or premature menopause.

It is a very widespread but invisible and little known pathology, with an often long and complex diagnosis. Changing one’s eating habits and, in general, one’s lifestyle, to lower the levels of inflammation of our organism, is central to finding a new balance that allows the body, but also the mind, to orient itself towards a new state of Welfare.

THE TITLE OF THE BOOK.

“The anti endometriosis diet. Anti-inflammatory nutrition to reduce symptoms and live better ”, is the title of the book written by Professor Pietro Giulio Signorile, president of the Italian Endometriosis Foundation, and the Dr. Maria Cassano, nutrition biologist and diet coach specialist in clinical pathology.

The purpose of this volume, which comes out tomorrow in Italy published by Demetra, is to clarify what should be considered a real one syndrome, which causes inflammation throughout the body, and propose a diet plan to relieve discomfort and regain well-being.

The foods we introduce have a strong impact on the risk factors for the disease: an excess of estrogen and an imbalance of the intestinal microbiota fuel inflammation.

The manual explains how a correct diet plays a central role in the management of painful symptoms and in the progression of the disease. Indications are offered on which foods to reduce or avoid and which ones to increase, and a three-stage diet plan is provided to restore hormonal balance and restore the health of the gut microbiota. The volume is accompanied by about 70 tasty recipes.

PIETRO GIULIO SIGNORILE AND MARIA CASSANO.

Professor Pietro Giulio Signorile is the founder and president of the Italian Endometriosis Foundation, created with the aim of implementing scientific research on the disease and to spread knowledge in Italy and around the world through institutional awareness campaigns. Doctor, scientist, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics, he has been dealing with women’s health for over 40 years and with endometriosis in all its aspects for over twenty years. He is the inventor of numerous national and international patents relating to the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis.

Maria Cassano is a nutritionist biologist and diet coach. Clinical Pathology Specialist, Master in Clinical Molecular Biology, Coach & Master Practitioner in NLP.