Endometriosis causes infertility in 3 million women

Endometriosis is a subtle pathology that causes both physical and psychological suffering in the women who suffer from it. It is among the main causes of female infertility, but it is possible to prevent and avoid the difficulties that this disease entails.

There are many testimonies of girls or women who for years have complained of more or less serious disorders that were regularly traced back to normal pre and post menstrual disorders. In fact, it is easy to confuse the symptoms caused by this pathology with an exaggerated perception of the pain caused by the period.

Too often, healthcare professionals confuse typical endometriosis disorders with even ulcerative colitis or gastrointestinal pathologies. The difficulties encountered in recognizing this disease are often the cause of premature degeneration which leads the patients to have infertility problems.

The greatest difficulties experienced by doctors are to be traced back toabsence of a direct cure for this disease. AND fundamental so the information in this regard and the understanding of specific symptoms at a health level to avoid that women are “rebounded” by different specialists without arriving at an exact diagnosis.

Endometriosis as the primary cause of infertility

The prolongation of the disease leads to a very serious lowering of ovarian reserves with devastating consequences for those who harbor the desire to have a pregnancy without specialized assisted reproduction support.

Is critical the work of screening which leads to early highlighting of the typical alarm bells of endometriosis such as chronic pelvic pain, severe disturbances during the menstrual cycle, sexual intercourse and urination.

The importance of early diagnosis

The main objective of gynecologists is to sensitize patients and the medical profession to obtain an early diagnosis since this pathology begins to develop as soon as the first menstrual cycles appear.

It is established that the first diagnosis occurs no earlier than the age of 25, that is, as early as a decade after the onset of the first symptoms. This is precisely the main problem that leads most patients to develop problems in conception.

There seems to be too much silence behind the female body which often leads to minimizing the symptoms and serious consequences of endometriosis. This disease, if not taken in the right time, it becomes highly disabling both physically and psychologically.

The most important cases even involve the need for emergency interventions that are aimed at intestinal resection to eliminate the vice created by this pathology.

That’s why, once again, it pushes towards the prevention of severe development of the disease. Frequent checks are recommended starting from a very young age that they aim precisely in search of small signals that can be traced back to this serious disorder.