Endometriosis, diagnoses are 3 million, delayed on average 7 years – Medicine

In Italy, 10-15% of women of reproductive age are affected by endometriosis and at least 3 million have a full-blown diagnosis. But a “limited awareness of the disease causes a serious diagnostic delay, estimated at around 7 years”. This was underlined by the Ministry of Health regarding the disease whose world day is celebrated today and of which about 300,000 Italians suffer in a serious and disabling form which provides for an exemption from the ticket.

Menstrual pain, often chronic and persistent, is the characteristic of this condition, which is often associated with depressive phenomena and infertility: the disease affects about 30-50% of women who are infertile or who have difficulty conceiving. The diagnosis often arrives between the ages of 25 and 35, after a long and expensive journey, most of the time lived with serious psychological repercussions.

“From an early age – reads the ministry website – it is very important to know that menstrual pains and during intercourse are not normal and that they must not be kept silent. Women who have a mother or a sister suffering from endometriosis have a risk of developing it seven times higher “. Among the treatments, the progestin hormone is capable of improving the symptomatological picture as it abolishes hormonal stimulation and the growth of endometriotic implants.

The most disabling treatment with GnRH analogues, drugs that totally block the stimulation of the ovaries are limited to cases that require surgery. But several studies are underway with compounds that, while inhibiting ovarian stimulation, create fewer side effects.

Endometriosis is included in the list of chronic and disabling pathologies, in the most advanced clinical stages (moderate or III degree and severe or IV degree “) which allows patients the right to benefit in exemption from some specialized control services.

Hopefully, give resources for 9 endometriosis research projects

Continue to invest in therapies to provide answers to those who suffer

“Today March 28 is World Endometriosis Day. We must continue to invest in research to give an answer to the many women who suffer from it. In these days, resources have been provided on nine important projects that will help us find better therapies”. Health Minister Roberto Speranza writes on Facebook on the occasion of the world day dedicated to this disease, which is estimated to affect about 3 million women in Italy.