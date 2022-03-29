“Endometriosis has been seen in the brain, vagina, lung, retina and skin,” says Dr. Bracero

Experts recommend early assisted reproduction.

Dr. Nabal Bracero, gynecologist, endocrinologist and founding president of ProGyn. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Dr. Nabal Bracero, gynecologist, endocrinologist and founding president of ProGyn, explained that this disease can attack from the first menstruation to the menopause stage, so they always present painful period symptoms, or pain during intercourse. “Any type of pain during menstruation that requires more than acetaminophen should be checked out,” he says.

However, Bracero also indicated that there are women who do not have pain and have endometriosis, especially those women who want to get pregnant and cannot conceive, so this type of presentation prompts an investigation that reveals endometriosis.

Endometriosis presents with pain, inflammation and can change the reproductive organs anatomyso whoever suffers from it begins to suffer from infertility.

This disease is hardly preventable because it feeds on the estrogen that is produced in the woman’s body, specifies Dr. Bracero.

Endometriosis is a disease that occurs when menstruation flows backwards, into the pelvis. Well, it doesn’t flow out. It is a retrograde menstruation.

In this regard, the researcher Idhaliz Flores had previously indicated that in Puerto Rico, on average, one out of every 20 women in Puerto Rico has endometriosis. Globally it is understood that she is one in 10 women, both in developed and underdeveloped countries.

During menstruation it is one of the most inflammatory processes that occurs in women, so many substances are activated in order to generate change and renewal to prepare for a pregnancy. If this tissue falls into the pelvis and is not located in a normal place –but rather above the ovaries, intestines or bladder-, it will respond to hormonal changes and inflammation is activated, generating fibrosity or adhesion. This may lead the patient to a visit with a surgeon.

A point has been reached, in terms of treatments, where the disease cannot progress; There has been an evolution, because there are no longer so many surgical interventions, but rather hormonal treatments are used and if surgery is required, it would be one that is the least invasive. In the area of ​​infertility, an attempt has been made to treat the patient as early as possible, since this disease affects the ovaries and does not produce eggs, not even for assisted reproduction.

The psychological aspect

The clinical psychologist, Nydia Cappas, adds that many women express a lack of support in the family and from other people, because they do not understand them when they express feeling severe pain.

Emphasizes that psychology should be integrated into the health team, since this condition affects women in different ways, especially in terms of stress management, since many things are out of control when it comes to endometriosis .

Dr. Brasero points out that when a woman comes to his office they are extensive consultations because women with endometriosis come with a deep knowledge about the disease, which is why it is a complex issue.

Dr. Cappas says that the body and the mind are connected and in the case of endometriosis, it is important to understand it. One of the things that most impacts when getting the diagnosis is not knowing what can be done, but one must also see what things can be integrated into life to feel happy, despite the pain and interpersonal problems.

If a person does not take care of endometriosis, it can lead to a “frozen pelvis”, in which the doctor, in some cases, could not distinguish the organs due to the advancement of the condition. If the disease is allowed to run its course, it can come back again.

When a woman gets pregnant, progesterone counteracts the effect of estrogen, so endometriosis does not progress and when menopause occurs, the disease also subsides, since there is no circulating estrogen.

“Endometriosis has been seen in the brain, in the vagina, in the lung, in the retina, in the skin, it is a very enigmatic disease,” adds Dr. Brasero.

For those who know that they have a reproductive condition that can affect their fertility, it is recommended that they talk with their partner so that they can make a decision about when and how they will have a family, since endometriosis has an impact.

There are women who have postponed motherhood for professional or work reasons, but it should be considered that “the peak of fertility for women is at 25 years of age”, so up to 38 years of age it is worth freezing eggs, says Dr. Brasero , since, over time, the ovum loses its quality. “The younger a woman seeks to get pregnant or freeze her eggs, the better the probability,” says the expert Brasero.

Dr. Idhaliz Flores, a researcher and pioneer of endometriosis research in Puerto Rico, adds that “no one had mentioned the word endometriosis to her” until she went into emergency surgery. She now feels fortunate to be able to contribute from her field as a scientist.

Dr. Brasero confirms the need to work with a multidisciplinary team to address this condition and to provide management support to the patient and her family; he also recommends seeking help early and educating yourself as best you can, as this is a rapidly changing disease.

Finally, Flores points out that with the psychological area, stress and anxiety can be controlled to better cope with the condition, despite the fact that the study they are carrying out is in its initial phases.