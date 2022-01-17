Endometriosis, Macron takes the field in France. And in Italy?

“It is not a disease of women, it is a social disease. It’s endometriosis ”.

Emmanuel Macron forcefully turns the spotlight on a disease that has been unspoken for too long. And it does so with a strong impact message that travels on social channels. The French premier puts his face to it and leaves no room for ambiguity: he says stop silence and gives a name to the silent suffering of the 2 million French women. Which are 3 million in Italy, 14 million in Europe, 150 in the world.

It tells about Sandrine, Lola, Charlotte, Enora. Stories of physical pain to the point of exhaustion and psychological malaise that affect all spheres of daily life: study, work, sport, relationships compromised by a pathology that, often, they do not even know they have, to which they are unable to give a name .

“We know them – says Macron – we believe them”. And this certificate of confidence is not trivial: many times we have denounced the discomfort of women with endometriosis because they do not feel believed, they still hear, as decades and decades ago, that it is only about menstrual pain and somatized stress.

And then the long and expensive path to get to the diagnoses, those “7 years too many” stigmatized by President Macron that weigh like a boulder on women and call into question the need to invest more in research to speed up the time to identify the disease . Delays in diagnosis increase the risk of chronicity and disability.

Macron breaks taboo after taboo and goes straight to the point “it’s time to break the silence, it’s time to act” and launches the National Strategy to Fight Endometriosis: France is the first country in Europe to promote of a national campaign that aims, as the president himself explains, “at greater knowledge, faster diagnosis and more effective treatments”.

The National Strategy is the result of a study requested by the French Minister of Health from the French gynecologist and MEP Chrysoula Zacharopoulou (Renew Europe) who led a working group which was attended by all interested stakeholders: patients, caregivers, representatives of associations and staff. sanitary. A participatory and shared path around three fundamental objectives: investing in research to identify suitable therapeutic treatments; provide an easily identifiable and accessible diagnostic pathway across the country; develop an “endometriosis reflex” by sensitizing public opinion and health professionals. Shortly after the announcement by President Macron, the resolution passed by the French National Assembly for the recognition of endometriosis as a ‘long-lasting’ disorder with a 100% reimbursement of health care costs also arrived.

“A new page for women’s health is opening” exulted Zacharopoulou on social media, particularly linked to Italy – France will be a model in Europe “. The French National Steering Committee on Endometriosis will take office in February for the first operational meeting.

Research, diagnosis, information are the key words of the French strategy and are the pillars of the mission of the Italian Endometriosis Foundation committed to raising awareness among national and local institutions and citizens.

In Italy, since 2017, endometriosis is included in the new essential levels of assistance, in the list of chronic and disabling pathologies, for the most advanced clinical stages, recognizing the right to exempt patients to benefit from some specialist control services, once the disease has been diagnosed. More can be done. We need regulations, funding, specialized centers. The Italian Parliament, in the past, has expressed itself with several motions, but it is not enough. For years we have been waiting for the approval of a bill that we have strongly supported, presented at every turning point of the legislature and yet pitted in the committees of the Chamber and Senate.

Up to now as a Foundation we have achieved scientific results of great importance: with the genomic project we have identified the origin of the disease in a disturbance in the formation of the genital apparatus of the fetus; the clinical project has allowed for the first time an organic study on the clinic of endometriosis to identify the statistical data that characterize the disease; we have developed the nutritional project, born from the intuition of a therapeutic diet based on the reduction of pro-inflammatory foods and the increase of anti-inflammatory foods, to reduce the symptoms of the disease.

We are in the process of completing the development of a diagnostic blood test that could detect the disease at an early stage, saving years of suffering. If we want to help patients, and give them back a better quality of life, we need to complete these studies. All this requires adequate funds, but scientific research on endometriosis is very underfunded, with dedicated resources two hundred times less than other chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Finally, we must talk about endometriosis, the community must know and be informed. We can therefore only applaud the act of courage of France, in the forefront with the highest office of the state. Italy cannot and must not be outdone. Follow the example of your cousins ​​from beyond the Alps in the fight against endometriosis and give an equally strong and concrete signal.

Because the impacts of endometriosis are not only health but economic and social. And they all concern.