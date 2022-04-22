Endometriosis: Symptoms, Prevention and Treatments

Endometriosis is a very common disease that some women suffer from during their reproductive phase.

The endometriosis It is a very common disease that some women suffer during their reproductive phase. Generally, its diagnosis is somewhat late, since it usually takes between five and ten years since the first symptoms are detected. In most women the endometriosis It does not present symptoms, while in others it can generate important limitations, all this makes diagnosing and treating this disease quite complicated. To fully understand where this disease comes from, it is important to know the different parts that make up the uterus.

The 3 layers that make up the uterus are:

perimeter: It is the outermost layer, which facilitates contact between the different abdominal organs

Myometrium: It is the second layer, it is the middle muscular layer of the uterus.

Endometrium: It is the mucous layer that is inside the uterus, this layer develops in each cycle to house the embryo in it, and if pregnancy does not occur, it flakes off, giving rise to menstruation.

What is endometriosis?

The endometriosis It is a benign disease, in which the endometrium is located outside the uterus, appearing in a different area than usual. The endometriosis It is a disease that evolves unpredictably. In some women it appears in the form of localized nodules, cysts in the ovary or as adhesions between organs, so it can sometimes go unnoticed if small amounts of endometrial tissue are implanted in certain places. Although the endometrium is out of its usual place, it continues to develop its hormonal activity. The endometriosis It can cause infertility in women, in addition to other discomforts, so it is likely that women who have been affected by this disease need assisted reproduction treatment when they go to seek pregnancy.

Symptoms:

The main symptoms of endometriosis are pain and infertility, although in most cases it does not cause symptoms, except in those women who suffer from a endometriosis severe. The most common symptom is pain during menstruation, although it is also possible that other symptoms may appear depending on each person, among them are:

Pain during or after sexual intercourse

Bleeding before or between periods

Heavier and longer periods

Tiredness and fatigue

Painful bowel movements

If you think you can have endometriosis, at first you should go to a gynecologist to perform a pelvic exam, when in doubt we should always bear in mind the importance of gynecological check-ups. In addition, there are also other tests that are used to detect it, such as magnetic resonance imaging and gynecological ultrasound. But if you want to know with maximum reliability if you suffer from endometriosispelvic laparoscopy, in which the doctor can look at the reproductive organs, intestines, and other surfaces to assess for endometriosis.

Prevention:

The endometriosis It cannot be completely prevented, but we can reduce the risk of suffering from it by reducing the levels of estrogen in our body. To reduce estrogen levels we must eat a healthy diet, in which we consume foods rich in fiber, iron and Omega 3, lead an active life and exercise regularly, avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages.

