Endorsement of the SEGO before the contraceptives of getagens

Txantón Martínez-Astorquiza Ortiz de Zárate, president of SEGO.

The Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO) has published a consensus in which it endorses and updates all the scientific evidence accumulated in relation to the contraception based on only gestagens (without estrogen), much less used and more unknown than the combined hormonal contraception (estrogens plus gestagens). As the document reveals in its conclusions, this type of contraceptive “can be used in different ways with a high efficacy and safety”.

These routes are, in particular, four: the oral, consisting of desogestrel and drospirenone tablets that are an alternative to the traditional pill, with a short-term contraceptive effect; the intramuscular, consisting of depot medroxyprogesterone acetate injectables with a medium-duration effect; the subcutaneous, consisting of an etonorgestrel implant, in the form of a rod with a diameter of 2 mm and a length of 4 cm, which is placed in the upper internal part of the arm at the subdermal level, with long duration; and the intrauterine routeconsisting of an intrauterine device (IUD) of levonorgestrel, also long-acting.

The consensus highlights that contraception with only gestagens (ESG) is effective and safe, “and can be used in breastfeeding situations and in those situations in which the use of combined hormonal contraceptives (CHW) supposes more risk than benefits and in which the risk is unacceptable (categories 3 and 4). However, the guide emphasizes that these methods are not exclusive to those women who do not meet eligibility criteria for CHWbut that they constitute an option for all women, and includes data that support that the efficacy and effectiveness of these methods is high, “being higher for those whose compliance is more independent of the user’s management, as is the case of the implant and the IUD”.

However, the authors of the consensus point out that “it is important to consider that the efficacy and effectiveness of progestin-only pills is the same as that of the most widely used method, which is combined hormonal contraception”, for which it qualifies these oral contraceptives as “an excellent alternative in situations of limitation of medical care”, as has happened in the recent epidemic by Covid-19being able to be a first choice in telephone consultation or after childbirth or a bridging treatment in case of having to prolong long-term contraceptive methods.

The use of gestagen contraceptives in Spain

Despite this, the use in Spain of these methods is very low, affects the consensus, which recommends incorporating them regularly in contraceptive advice. According to the survey carried out in 2020 by the Spanish Contraception Society, the use of contraceptive methods based on only gestagen ranges between 4 percent of the IUD and 0.4 percent of the injectable, with the implant being 1 .4 percent and that of the pill of only 0.7 percent. The latter has been used, indicates the consensus, especially during lactation, although it is an option in any circumstance.

“This is a very safe medicine, with a beneficial effect on dysmenorrhea (menstrual condition characterized by severe and frequent menstrual cramps and pain related to menstruation). Its handicap is that in some cases it presents a bleeding pattern that can cause a negative reaction from the user, so it is essential to inform in advance. “The gestagen-only pill (PSG) with 4 mg drospirenone has a high efficiency rate and a long half-life, which allows greater flexibility in intake than other estrogen-free contraceptives. It presents a more favorable bleeding pattern than other progestin-only methods, which means that the dropout rate due to bleeding is lower”, indicates the consensus in its conclusions.

In relation to the rest of the methods based on only gestagens, the document of the SEGO indicates in these conclusions that the etonogestrel implant It is a long-acting subdermal hormonal contraceptive (3 years) that “must be inserted and removed by a professional trained and familiar with the techniques”. Its efficacy and contraceptive effectiveness is greater than 99 percent. The most common side effect that determines the discontinuation of the method is irregular bleeding. “Acceptance of changes in the bleeding pattern can be improved by previously informing the choice of method and reassuring the user if it occurs”, the authors point out.

For their part, intramuscular injectables provide recognized benefits to patients with epilepsy. With regard to the return to fertility, the wait may be longer than that which occurs with other methods. Women with a lower body weight appear to have an earlier return to fertility than those with a higher body mass index (BMI) higher. Finally, the LNG-IUD It provides benefits beyond contraception recognized as a treatment for pathologies that occur with spinal muscular atrophy or dysmenorrhea.

The changes that women experience

For all of these methods, the consensus index is that after starting use, women are likely to experience changes in your usual menstrual bleeding pattern, being unpredictable in advance. These changes may be related to frequency (absence, decrease, more frequent or continuous bleeding), the intensity (decrease or increase), or the duration of bleeding and the exact mechanism that causes the alteration of the bleeding pattern is unknown. “Frequent bleeding and prolonged bleeding are considered unfavorable patterns for most women,” explains the consensus, which, however, recommends that “if the patient is dissatisfied with the bleeding pattern after three months of use, there is to try to motivate her to continue, since there is a high probability that she will improve, and if not, that she will change her method”.

The consensus also states that we must try to treat the bothersome and prolonged bleeding and that it should be considered that the bleeding pattern may change at any time during the use of one of these methods. “The management of unacceptable bleeding associated with the use of estrogen-only contraceptives should include a correct history, exclude sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and pregnancy, review the last cytology and the need to update it, as well as a physical examination evaluating the performance of a pelvic ultrasound. Once pregnancy, infection or another pathological process has been ruled out, the user should be reassured, consider medical treatment and make an appointment for follow-up”, the authors indicate.

In relation to follow-up, the consensus establishes that “visits must be individualized and will not always be necessary”. In the case of the pill and the implant, they are only recommended “if the user believes it is necessary or the health professional anticipates that a problem will appear”. In the case of the injectable, a follow-up every 3 months coinciding with the next application of the method. And in the case of IUD, the consensus recommends a follow-up visit after the first menstruation or at 3-6 weeks after insertion. These visits, the authors indicate, “should, at a minimum, include addressing issues related to side effects or other problems that have arisen, insist if appropriate on the correct use of the method and assess protection against sexually transmitted diseases” .