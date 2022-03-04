Endoscopic diagnosis of early esophageal cancer

According to experts up to 20% of all cases of esophageal cancer constitute to have early cancer.

Pink sign. (A, B) Pink discoloration within the Lugol’s voiding area was observed 2 to 3 minutes after staining (arrow). Photo: Clinical Endoscopy/Shin Hee Kim.

In a 5-minute series on endoscopy, each episode covers the most current and relevant aspects of diagnosis, follow-up, and endoscopic management of various gastrointestinal diseases.

Due to the rapid development of new technologies in endoscopy, it is considered important to carry out an update for physicians who are dedicated to management of patients with disorders gastrointestinal, for the adequate study and early reference in the different diseases that require an endoscopic approach.

Early diagnosis of esophageal neoplasms

Cancer esophagus occupies the sixth place in the causes of mortality related to cancer Worldwide. Until very recently cell esophageal carcinoma squamous was the most frequent histological subtype of esophageal cancerhowever, recently in Western countries this incidence has been surpassed by adenocarcinoma.

Despite the relevant progress in recent years in the modalities of esophageal cancer treatmentmortality continues to be high and 5-year survival is between 10% and 25%.

However, if the diagnosis is made early, so that it can be treated through endoscopic resection, it could improve the prognosis of up to 95% of patients.

In order to establish who is a candidate ideal for endoscopic resectionit is essential to know the depth of the lesion, since it is closely related to the rate of metastasis to lymph nodes.

However, if the patient is correctly staged and endoscopic submucosal dissection is performed appropriately, the 5-year survival rate can improve to 98%.

What is it cancer early esophagus?

It is defined as disease confined to the mucosa or submucosa of the esophagus, which has no evidence of dissemination. Up to 20% of all cases of esophageal cancer constitutes early cancer.

What patients are candidates for treatment endoscopic eradication?

On cell neoplasm patients Squamous cell tumors with a T1a classification in which the tumor invades the lamina propria and muscularis mucosa without involving lymph nodes or vascular invasion or with a depth of <200 mm are candidates for endoscopic treatment, either endoscopic mucosal resection or endoscopic mucosal dissection. the submucosa in the deeper lesions of this group.

In squamous cell carcinoma, the risk of lymph node metastasis in intramuscular neoplasia is from 0% to 6%, while with submucosal invasion it rises from 8% to 30% for sm1, 30% to 60% for sm2 and > 60% to 70% for sm3. In those patients classified as T1b surgical therapy is suggested.

In adenocarcinoma the node metastasis rate lymphatics at T1a is 0% to 2% and for sm1, sm2, and sm3 it is 0% to 2%, 0% to 30%, and 20% to 70%, respectively.

Endoscopic eradication therapy is then considered in those patients with high-grade dysplasia, intramucosal lesions, or at low risk of submucosal invasion.

According to the Paris classification, patients with type I (polypoid), IIa (slightly elevated), IIb (flat), and IIc (slightly depressed) lesions are considered for endoscopic treatment.

What endoscopic image enhancement techniques help to identify early lesions in the esophagus?

Although white light endoscopy is the standard modality for detecting lesions, the endoscopic features of the earliest lesions may be so subtle that they may not be seen with the naked eye.

Some image enhancement techniques include staining chromoendoscopy, in which substances such as lugol, acetic acid, methylene blue, or indigo-carmine are used, and virtual chromoendoscopy with or without endoscopic magnification.

Conventional chromoendoscopy is a technique that allows improving the structural details of the mucosa, by adding some staining. On the other hand, virtual chromoendoscopy allows the wavelength of light to be manipulated through the controls of the endoscope, aiding diagnosis through better images of the microvasculature and micromucosal alterations.

The use of endoscopic ultrasound in early neoplasia is not as extensive because it is sometimes not very accessible. However, it will help determine the presence of lymph node metastases, particularly in those patients in whom submucosal invasion is suspected.

On the other hand, techniques such as computer-assisted diagnosis or artificial intelligence will probably have a great boom in the years to come, so both the diagnosis and endoscopic treatment of early neoplasms of the esophagus have a promising future.

