ends up in disgrace – Libero Quotidiano





Perhaps Gigio Donnarumma he had only taken into account that the first months to Psg they would have been difficult. Or at least not the idyll he had imagined: it is true that he is paid in gold, but mentally he does not seem to be in a great moment, having the desire to play. “Being on the bench hurts me, the rivalry with Keylor Navas bothers me”, The blue goalkeeper candidly admitted for the first time.





Words that testify to the fact that the adventure at PSG is not going as he thought or perhaps as he was promised, given that he is second to the Costa Rican who is certainly an expert and a good goalkeeper, but Gigio feels stronger. And he is probably right, given that without his saves Italy would hardly have become European champions last summer, but in every team there are hierarchies to respect, sometimes based more on seniority within the group than on real value in the field.





Donnarumma left Milan on a free transfer amid a thousand controversies to join the super team set up by PSG, with the aim of winning everything and in particular the Champions League. “At Milan I was used to always playing from the beginning and it is not easy – he told Tnt Sports – the rivalry with Navas bothers me, but it has no effect on my performances”.



