Enea, Asi and G&A Engineering together for the orbiting gardens

The garden on Mars by Mark Watney (aka Matt Damon) in the film “The martian” is no longer utopia thanks to Sun (Optical system of LED lighting and hyperspectral control for the cultivation of plants aimed at space applications), the project that brings together Aeneas, L’Italian Space Agency (Asi) and the G&A Engineering.

Funded by the Lazio region as part of the LAerospaZIO call, aimed at promoting the technology transferor the sector aerospace, Sole aims to use systems of led illumination high-tech to be used in space gardens to grow micro-vegetables capable of integrating the diet of astronauts with highly nutritious substances. The scientific basis of the project is the use of the best light recipes or combinations of Led that emit light of the most effective frequency to induce plants to produce bioactive substances within an automated and controlled system, minimizing human intervention. This aspect is essential not so much for productivity, but to avoid contamination from manipulation and allow you to monitor the growth status of plants even remotely.

The Biotechnology Laboratory of the Enea Research Center in Casaccia will have the task of defining the LED lighting parameters and the selection of plant species in relation to both the nutritional needs of the astronauts and the ability of plants to adapt to hydroponic cultivation conditions. In this way, the right mix of lighting and species will be identified to guarantee a quantitatively and qualitatively optimal production. Asi instead it has the task of defining the design requirements of the plant for demonstration within the next programs of human exploration in space. At the G&A Engineering instead, it will be up to the design and development of the cultivation plant in a controlled environment.

“The exploration of space beyond the low earth orbit depends on the possibility of producing and recycling primary resources on site, freeing themselves as much as possible from supplies from Earth; this need is particularly relevant when it comes to fresh food, necessary for the psycho-physical well-being of astronauts – he says Luca Nardi, Responsible for Aeneas of the Sole project – hence the importance of being able to cultivate plant species in the missions “.

The results of the project will also be used for “terrestrial” crops, she is sure Angiola Desiderio: “The need to identify alternatives to traditional cultivation techniques is increasingly pressing – said the researcher Enea of ​​the Biotechnology Laboratory – that can move plant production even in extreme environments, such as urban areas, but also arid, contaminated areas or climatically adverse, in order to support the growing demands for fresh and qualitatively guaranteed food “.

