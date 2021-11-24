Enel, 2024 targets. Dividend policy defined

The electric giant’s plan focuses on four strategic lines. The dividend is expected to grow by 13% from 2021 to 2024 to reach € 0.43

Is in the presented the strategic plan for the three-year period 2022-2024, including the group’s strategy vision for 2030.

In detail, the electric giant’s plan focuses on four strategic lines:

Allocate capital to support a decarbonised electricity supply : Enel plans to mobilize investments for a total of 210 billion euros between 2021 and 2030 , of these 170 billion will be invested directly by the electricity giant (+ 6% compared to the previous plan) and 40 billion euro catalysed by third parties, with the aim of accelerating the achievement of the electrification and decarbonisation objectives of the group.

Enable electrification of customers' energy demand: the strategic actions of the electricity giant will have the objective of increasing the value for customers in the Business to Consumer, Business to Business and Business to Government segments, by increasing the level of electrification of these customers and the simultaneous improvement of the services offered.

Leverage the creation of value throughout the value chain: In order to strengthen the customer focus strategy through the use of platforms, Enel is creating the Global Customers business line, which will be responsible for defining the commercial strategy and directing the allocation of capital towards customer needs

Anticipating the goals of sustainable "Net Zero": The group's strategy and the positioning envisaged in 2030 make it possible to anticipate the "Net Zero" commitment by 10 years, from 2050 to 2040, both for direct and indirect emissions.

On a financial level, Enel estimates that in 2024 theOrdinary EBITDA reaches 21.0-21.6 billion euros, compared to 18.7-19.3 billion euros estimated in 2021. The electricity giant has indicated that the growth of renewables is the main driver of the period, with an expected contribution of around 2 billion euros. Enel expects the evolution of the generation portfolio to translate into a 50% growth in the EBITDA of Enel Green Power4 in the plan period, specifically from an estimated € 5.8 billion in 2021 to € 8.7 billion in 2024.

Lordinary net profit it is expected to grow to 6.7-6.9 billion euros in 2024, compared to the 5.4-5.6 billion euros estimated in 2021.

Enel expects financial leverage to remain stable, with a Net Debt / EBITDA ratio of 2.9 times over the plan period and a net debt group projected at 61-62 billion euros in 2024 from 53-54 billion euros estimated in 2021.

In the three-year period 2022-2024 Enel plans to invest directly a total of around 45 billion euros, equal to an increase of 12% compared to the previous plan, while mobilizing a further 8 billion euros from third parties.

There Enel’s dividend policy for the period it remains simple and predictable.

It is expected that the shareholders of the electric giant receive a fixed dividend per share which is expected to grow by 13% from 2021 to 2024, reaching € 0.43 per share.

Enel reported that the expected growth in earnings, added to the underlying dividend yield (calculated on the basis of a price of 7 euros per Enel share), could translate into an estimated total return of approximately 13% for the period 2022-2024. .



