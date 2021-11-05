Enel: 9-month revenues up by 17%, will distribute interim dividend

(Teleborsa) –closes the first nine months withcompared to 49,4651 million euros in the first nine months of 2020, thanks to the contribution of all the business lines and, in particular, of Thermoelectric Generation and Trading, Enel Green Power and Final Markets for the greater quantities of energy sold, infrastructures and Networks for the higher quantities transported and Enel X. These effects more than offset the negative exchange rate trend in Latin America.

Francesco Starace, CEO of the Enel Group, said “we have continued our path of industrial growth, recording an improvement in operating performance in all our business lines”.

“We have increased investments by more than 20% compared to the same period of the previous year – underlined the CEO – which will allow us to support growth and seize the opportunities of the ongoing recovery. Based on these premises, we confirm for the 2021 the financial objectives of ordinary EBITDA and ordinary net profit presented to the markets on the occasion of the latest Strategic Plan. We also confirm the dividend policy which sees an increase of approximately 9% of the interim dividend that will be distributed in January 2022 “.

EBITDA ordinary amounted to 12,631 million euros from 13,146 million euros in the first nine months of 2020, due to non-recurring events recorded in the first nine months of 2020. EBITDA increases to 11,278 million euros (12,705 million euros in the first nine months of 2020) and EBIT of 6,254 million euros (6,975 million euros in the first nine months of 2020).

The Net income ordinary of the Group is equal to 3,289 million euros (3,593 million euros in the first nine months of 2020, while the net result was 2,505 million euros compared to 2,921 million euros in the first nine months of 2020.

Net financial debt is equal to 54,389 million of euros (45,415 million euros at the end of 2020, + 19.8%), mainly for investments in the period, which amounted to 7,901 million euros, for the acquisition of an additional stake in Enel Américas and for the negative exchange rate effect, partially offset by the positive cash flows generated by operations.

An interim dividend 2021 of € 0.19 per share approved, payable from January 26, 2022, up by 8.6% compared to the down payment distributed in January of this year. Enel’s Board of Directors confirms the interim dividend policy for the 2021 financial year, envisaged by the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, and provides for an overall dividend on the results of the 2021 financial year of € 0.38 per share.

(Teleborsa) 04-11-2021 18:10