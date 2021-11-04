Enel accounts, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021. There is an interim dividend

The top management of the electricity giant confirmed the financial targets for the 2021 financial year, communicated in November 2020, on the occasion of the presentation of the strategic plan for the three-year period 2021-2023.

Is in the announced the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, a period that saw a increase in revenues and a decline in profitability. Net debt and investments also grewthe.

In addition, Enel’s management has proposed the distribution of a interim dividend 2022 (relating to the 2021 financial year) for an amount of € 0.19 per share.

Enel, the accounts for the first nine months of 2021

The electric giant ended the period under review with revenues up by 17.1%: the turnover of the electricity giant went from 49.47 billion (pro forma figure) to 57.91 billion euro. The company specified that the change is mainly attributable to the higher revenues of all the business lines and, in particular, of Thermoelectric Generation and Trading, Enel Green Power and Final Markets for the greater quantities of energy sold, of Infrastructures and Networks for higher quantities transported and Enel X. These effects more than offset the negative exchange rate trend in Latin America.

On the other hand, the gross operating margin, which fell from 12.71 billion to 11.28 billion euros (-11.2%).

L’ordinary net profit it fell by 8.5%, from 3.59 billion to 3.29 billion euros. Enel’s management reported that the change in ordinary operating results was partially offset by the results of the companies valued using the equity method and by the lower incidence of minority interests. L’Net income stood at 2.51 billion.

Enel, the balance sheet at the end of September 2021

At the end of September 2021 thenet debt it had grown to 54.39 billion euros, compared to 45.42 billion at the beginning of the year, following the investments for the period (€ 7.9 billion, + 20.4% compared to € 6.56 billion in the first nine months of 2020), the acquisition of an additional stake in Enel Américas and the negative exchange rate effect, partially offset by the positive cash flows generated by operations. At the same date, the impact of net financial debt on total shareholders’ equity, the so-called debt to equity ratio, was 1.23 (1.07 as at 31 December 2020).

In the period January-September 2021, Enel’s operating activities generated a cash flow of 5.07 billion euros.

Enel, estimates for 2021 confirmed

The leaders of the electricity giant plan to close the current year with a gross operating margin between 18.7 billion and 19.3 billion euros, while ordinary net profit should be between € 5.4 and € 5.6 billion.

Enel reiterated that shareholders will receive a fixed, guaranteed and growing dividend per share, with the aim of reaching € 0.43 per share by 2023.

Enel, interim dividend 2022

Enel specified that the amount of the interim dividend is consistent with the dividend policy contemplated by the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, which provides for thepayment of a fixed dividend on the results for 2021 of € 0.38 per share.



