Enel and Intesa acquire Mooney, a European fintech is born

In this way, a joint European fintech will be created, with an already strong customer base.

Starace: good growth opportunity

These operations are in line with the Enel Group’s 2022-24 Strategic Plan and are part of the Stewardship model. “This acquisition – said the CEO of Enel, Francesco Starace – represents a good opportunity for growth for us in the fintech segment that goes well with the new industrial vision of the Enel Group, considering that digital payments are increasingly used for bills. and advanced services that go beyond the supply of electricity, such as electric mobility. With digital payments, we can meet customer needs for flexibility and easy-to-use tools, in line with our customer-centric approach. We are excited to collaborate with our new partner, Intesa Sanpaolo, with the aim of offering an ever wider range of services and continuing to meet the growing needs of our customers even more effectively “.

Messina: fundamental for advanced digital strategy

“Mooney – commented the CEO of Intesa, Carlo Messina – is a fundamental component for the development of our advanced digital strategy, which will be one of the pillars of the next business plan, aimed at our retail customers who strongly appreciate proximity and flexibility. . As a Group, we will benefit from the innovative capabilities and growth potential of a European fintech, while reducing the costs related to a dedicated service to those customers who need least to visit our branches. Thanks to the partnership with Enel, a leading company recognized internationally, Mooney will also allow us to acquire new customers and expand the digital service model internationally ».

Development of proximity and digital payment services

The operation – explain the two companies – has an important industrial value thanks to the creation of a partnership between Intesa Sanpaolo and Enel, which will accelerate Mooney’s growth and development path, in proximity and digital payment services, as well as in connected ones. mobility and the energy sector. Mooney, further strengthened following the completion of this transaction, will continue to play an important role for the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, ensuring the bank’s customers have easy, fast and secure access to a wide range of payment transactions.