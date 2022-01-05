Enel cautious after shopping at Erg, but it is a buy: this is the target

Enel fluctuates around parity, while Erg pushes forward after the sale of the hydroelectric plants to the former. The analysts’ view.

Today’s session continues along different tracks for Enel and Erg which have taken different paths the day after the news spread yesterday with markets closed.

Enel fluctuates around parity

Enel, after two consecutive upward sessions and after gaining more than two percentage points yesterday, tried to lengthen its pace today, showing however little conviction.

The stock has in fact folded back from the top intraday and now presents itself at € 7.191, with a fractional decrease of 0.06% and over 14.5 million shares traded so far, against the average of the last 30 days equal to about 27, 5 million.

Erg pushes forward

The performance of Erg is quite different, after having closed the first session of the new year with a slight increase of 0.14%, today it is decidedly more perky, rising by 2.04% to 29.06 euros, with about 100 thousand shares traded so far, compared to the average of the last 30 days of just over 200 thousand.

Erg: sale of the hydroelectric plant to Enel finalized

Erg announced the finalization of the sale of the 527MW hydroelectric plant to Enel for the initial consideration of 1.039 billion euros, to which an initial price adjustment of 226 million euros is added, equal to the mark to market of hedging derivatives on the 2022 which will be closed by Erg.

The final price will be subject to further adjustments for the net financial position of the transferred plant and for the amount of hydro reserves available at the end of the year.

Equita SIM points out that the price of 1.039 billion euros had already been communicated at the time of the sale agreement, while the further price adjustment is a positive component for Erg that had been anticipated by management during the quarterly report, as expected for repayment of debt components for 2022.

Enel and Erg: Equita SIM analysts comment on the latest news

The analysts of Equtia SIM speak of positive news for Erg that closes the sale of the hydro plant at a higher valuation than initial expectations, already included in the group valuation anyway, and now has the necessary resources to complete the strategic plan in the coming years .

Enel, on the other hand, increases its position in the renewables sector at an interesting valuation in this market context, except for government interventions on energy prices.

The adjustment for hedging contracts will allow Enel to make full availability of the resource at market prices.

Assuming an energy sale price of 130 euros / MWh on 2022, the implicit enterprise value / ebitda could be between 8 and 9 times the 2022 Ebitda.

The operation was already known to the market, which is why Equita SIM analysts let it be known that there is no adjustment on the valuations of the two groups.

Their sum of the parts of Erg and Enel already includes the sale transaction and the adjustment for the mark to market of derivatives.

Thus the analysts’ view on the two stocks remains unchanged, with the confirmation of a “buy” recommendation for Enel, with a target price of € 8.4.

On the other hand, the strategy suggested for ERG is more cautious, with a “hold” rating and a target price of 32 euros.