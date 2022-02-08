Enel collapses with a thud BTP, but it is a greedy buy. Fabulous targets

A high-voltage start to the week also for Enel, which remains in the grip of the bears on a day in which sales continue to dominate the scene in Piazza Affari.

Enel hit by sell-off: down for the fourth session in a row

The stock, after closing last Friday’s session with a drop of just over two percentage points, is now experiencing a much larger decline.

In the last few minutes, Enel is showing at € 6.401, with a 3.58% drop and lively trading volumes, given that up to now over 36 million shares have been traded on the market, against the average of about 27 in the last 30 days. millions.

Enel sinks with BTP collapse: rates and spreads fly

Like other utilities, Enel also ends up under pressure and accuses the worst performance in the reference sector, thanks to the bad signals coming from the bond market.

The BTP-Bund Spread rallies by 7.02% to 163.2 basis points and the strong sales on BTPs push the 10-year yield up again, which jumped 5.52% to 1.855%.

Enel: Fitch cuts the rating

Meanwhile, Enel is struck by the sales in the wake of bad news from Fitch which last Friday reduced the group’s long-term rating, cutting it from “A-” to “BBB +”, with a stable ouktlook.

The change in Enel’s rating reflects the increase in financial leverage in the medium term as a result of the greater investments planned over the course of the energy transition plan.

Equita SIM analysts see no significant consequences from Fitch’s downgrade, recalling that Enel has a “BBB +” rating from S&P and a “Baa1” rating from Moody’s.

Enel: Equita SIM comments on the preliminary data for 2021

The Milanese SIM also focuses on the preliminary results for 2021 released by Enel last Thursday with the markets closed.

Analysts speak of positive indications, defining the accounts higher than expected both with reference to EBITDA and debt.

Experts seem to understand that some regulatory recoveries in the last quarter had a positive impact on EBITDA, to be verified if of a recurring nature, while the postponement of some tax items and the benefit of the higher FFO of the quarter had a positive impact on the debt. of liability management operations.

In particular on the debt, even excluding the benefit of the fiscal items, the result would still be higher than expected and the consensus on the item which worried most during the 9 month results.

Analysts expect some negative effects of working capital during the first months of the year due to regulatory decisions on system charges, but the starting point at the end of 2021 is encouraging.

Pending the complete 2021 data that will be released by Enel on March 17, Equita SIM analysts confirm a positive view on Enel which they believe will be able to fully express its potential starting from the second half of the year and which deals with interesting valuations. at 11.6 times the price-earnings multiple, with a yield of 6% over 2023.

The recommendation for Enel remains unchanged at “buy”, with a target price of € 8.4.

Enel: the view of Intesa Sanpaolo and Kepler Cheuvreux

The same rating was reiterated by Kepler Cheuvreux, with a target price of 9 euros, after the preliminary accounts of 2021.

The stock remains among the Italian top picks of the broker which confirmed its estimates on net profit pending the data to be announced in March.

Intesa Sanpaolo is also recommending the purchase of Enel, which has a “buy” rating, with a fair value of € 9.1.

Analysts positively assess Enel’s preliminary data for 2021 which confirm the key drivers seen in the first 9 months of last year.

Enel: Mediobanca’s view also bullish

Mediobanca Securities’ view also bullish, which has an “outperform” recommendation on the stock, with a target price of € 8.2.

Ordinary Ebitda was better than consensus and at the top of the range, but the debt indication is also positive.

Enel: this is how far it can fly according to Barclays

Finally, Barclays is also betting on Ene, reiterating the “overweight” rating, with a target price of € 9.7, a value that implies an upside potential of over 51% compared to the current stock prices.

After the 2021 accounts, analysts highlight that 2022 should see more visibility on the key points connected to Enel’s new strategy presented at Capital Markets Day in November.