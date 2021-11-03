Enel first among the big names in industry and services. Intesa “surpasses” Unicredit, Lidl- Corriere.it goes up

Enel is confirmed first among industrial companies, followed by Eni, while between banks Intesa Sanpaolo surpasses Unicredit for tangible assets. And in the 2020 Top 20 ranking, entrances tell a lot about the effects of the pandemic: it rises by about fifty positions and 15th in Italy Italpreziosi, thanks to the trading of the super safe haven, gold; and two discount chains make important leaps, Eurospin And Lidl, respectively 18th and 20th. Fincantieri rises from 23rd position to 19th position thanks to the stability of the turnover. On the other hand, Saras, Italian Esso, Volkswagen and Kuwait petroleum leave the ranking. the photograph taken by the Mediobanca Research Area in the 56th edition of the report on the main Italian companies, which indicates in 2020 a drop in turnover of industry and services of 11.7% and expects an increase of 8% this year and 6.5% in 2022.

Enel first in industry The ranking of industrial groups is therefore firmly guided by public energy groups. Enel first with 62.6 billion, compared to 77.4 the previous year, followed by Eni, whose revenues fell from 69.9 to 44 billion (this year, with the rise in the price of oil, the turnover quickly recovered). They are the only two big Italians with revenues exceeding 30 billion. Followed by Gse (the public company that buys and sells electricity) with 26.3 billion, FCA Italy with 20 and Telecom with 15.6. For profits first in the two-year period 2019-2020 Telecom with 8.1 billion, followed by Enel with 4.8 and Poste with 2.5. The biggest losses in the two years were accused by Eni with 8.6 billion and FCA Italy with 2.4. The group that has the largest number of employees in Italy Poste with 124,695 units, followed by Ferrovie dello Stato with 81,409 and FCA Italy with 70,000.

Mediobanca Studies Area Infographic

“Dynamic” companies The “dynamics” of Fourth Capitalism deserve a separate chapter, that is, the medium-large companies that have created an increase in sales of at least 20% compared to 2019 and not less than 5% on average in the previous three years. Also in this particular ranking we find several cases of companies whose performance was significantly influenced by the health emergency. Among the medium-sized companies we find Monge (pet food) with a turnover of 321 million; Macron, a company specializing in sportswear that has partially converted itself in the pandemic to the production of masks, gowns and protective suits more than doubling its sales to 253 million; Fratelli Ferro, who with Molisana became the first “dynamic” in the center-south, with 183 million; Cappellotto (mechanical sector) with 86.5; Labomar (pharmaceutical-cosmetic) with 61.

Diasorin, a multinational diagnostics company, stands out among the medium-large companies, with 881.3 million; Stevanato, the world’s second largest syringe manufacturer who will therefore benefit from the vaccine campaign this year, with 662; Pietro Fiorentini (electromechanics) with 397; Gvs, specialized in filtering solutions that it has further developed in the presence of covid, with 363.3; Copan, a leader in the production of tampons, which doubled its turnover to 304 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo overtakes Unicredit The credit sector characterized by a change at the “historic” top: Intesa Sanpaolo, which in 2020 launched the takeover bid on Ubi, incorporated in April this year, has overtaken Unicredit for tangible assets, equal to 994.3 and 929.3 billion respectively. Third CDP with 410.3 billion, followed by Banco Bpm with 182.5. The study reports that the mass of impaired loans in 2020 decreased by 23.9% to 49 billion and that the ratio between costs and revenues increased from 71 to 77% as a result of leaving incentives (5%) and covid expenses (1 %). Over the past ten years, banks have reduced jobs by 48,000, or 15.7%, and closed one out of three branches. Finally, in insurance, the multinational company Generali is confirmed in first place with over 67.4 billion in gross premiums, followed by Poste Vita with 16.9 and Unipol with 11.9.

