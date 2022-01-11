Enel goes up after the last few drops. Buy on the fly, upside is explosive

Enel recovers after 4 sessions in the red, snubbing today the trend of Spread and BTP. The title is among those to choose from for 2022: this is how far it will fly.

The new week has started well for Enel which is redeeming itself after four consecutive sessions in decline.

As recently as last Friday, the title lost just over half a percentage point and today is climbing the slope managing to do better than the Ftse Mib.

Enel is recovering after 4 drops in a row

In the last few minutes, Enel is at € 6.983, with an advantage of 1.07% and over 6.6 million shares traded on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of around 27.5 million.

Enel ignores the performance of BTPs and Spreads

The stock flexes its muscles despite the negative indications coming from the bond market where tensions continue to be recorded.

The BTP-Bund Spread rises by 1.51% to 140.9 basis points and the sales hit the BTPs, so much so that the 10-year yield rallies by 3.48% to 1.366%.

Enel: for Goldman Sachs it is an excellent deal. Mind-boggling target

Meanwhile, Enel continues positively, also supported by the confirmation of Goldman Sachs’ bullish judgment.

As part of a report dedicated to the utility sector, analysts highlight that last year the green energy majors, including Enel, underperformed the European market by an average of about 30%.

The US bank believes that a similar trend could also be registered in this first part of 2022, but with the passing of the months the preference of investors should gradually be accorded to the integrated green energy majors, given that these traded with lower multiples.

Goldman Sachs experts say they look more favorably on restructuring stories that are heavily discounted.

Among the top picks we also find Enel, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of 10.5 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of over 50% compared to the current prices on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Enel: RBC Capital Markets is also bullish. Focus on dividend

RBC Capital Markets is also betting with conviction on Enel, which has an “outperform” rating, with a target price of € 9.25.

Analysts draw attention to the excellent dividend paid by Enel, recalling that the yield is 5.3%.