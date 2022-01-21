Enel in the sights of the privacy guarantor: maxi fine on the way

The privacy guarantor has decided to fine Enel with a maxi fine due to aggressive telemarketing and mismanagement of data

Over the last few months, there have been a series of reports from many users throughout Italy to the detriment of It is in the. The reason? Persistent calls, often robotic, and more generally too aggressive telemarketing. The privacy guarantor has decided to challenge the situation and launch an investigation into it.

The phenomenon has been explained in detail by various sources in the last period. The idea behind it is to capture an ever-increasing number of users with very low costs, whereas everything was done using automated machines. In the end, a huge fine was imposed on the company.

Enel, a fine of 26.5 million euros against him

Following the numerous investigations that took place, the privacy guarantor decided to fine It is in the with a pecuniary sanction equal to 26.5 million euros. “The problems are mainly related to the difficulty of exercising one’s rights regarding the protection of personal data, specifically with regard to the area of ​​energy supply services”They explained. We speak in particular of: “A chronic, intense and invasive phenomenon of promotional phone calls, often unwanted“.

However, it was not only the fine against the company that arrived. The Privacy Guarantor in fact, it also ordered Enel to adjust the data processing. But not only that, because there is also talk of the introduction of measures that certify the fact that the telephone numbers used are registered and registered in the Register of communication operators. Specifically, the right to object to promotional purposes must be taken into account. “It is necessary to manage the requests for exercising the rights of the interested parties”Concluded the guarantor for privacy.