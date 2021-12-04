Enel on new lows, but it is an excellent buy. In 2022 it will surprise

Enel updates the lows of the year, not helped at all by the ideas that emerged from a roadshow with management. Here are the news and the reasons why you should bet on the title.

Passionate about cryptocurrencies? Keep up to date and join our new free WebiGram , every Tuesday at 6.15 pm. Marcello Virzì, trader and investor, will show you the most interesting crypto projects of the moment and will answer your questions live! Join for free from here to the next live.

Even this last session of the week is not reserving anything good for Enel which, after losing two and a half percentage points yesterday, continues to lose ground, showing more weakness than the Ftse Mib.

Enel drops again and hits new lows for the year

In the last few minutes, the stock is at € 6.509, with a decrease of 1.23% and over 28.5 million shares traded on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of around 30.5 million.

Enel occupies one of the last positions in the basket of the Ftse Mib and updates the lows of the year, with an intraday bottom at € 6.473, below the previous level reached on 1 October at € 6.55.

Enel: roadshow with management. The news with respect to the plan’s targets

The stock today ended up under the lens of Equita SIM after a roadshow with the management, from which a substantial confirmation of the objectives of the new strategic plan of the electricity giant emerged.

In addition to the business plan targets, the analyzes first of all indicate that the potential effects of the pandemic remain the main uncertainty for the short-term objectives.

The delays in the logistics chain and in the implementation of the plan are however residual and at the moment have only limited effects.

Regulatory developments, especially in Spain, are improving thanks to the revision of the negative measures on gas and C02 claw backs.

Also noteworthy is the recovery of regulatory items in Latin America, the normalization of Hydro and the effects on gas procurement, the indexation of tariffs on regulation will help the recovery of profitability in the coming months.

Hydrogen is not a short-term investment target and the economic conditions are currently lacking.

Among the disposals envisaged in the plan, we note the exit from some generation plants in Russia, the reduction of exposure in Latin America, where the main focus remains on Chile, Brazil and Colombia.

It is also possible to exit some specific distribution networks in Latam in rural areas.

Enel: focus on business services and PNRR

The services business also has good prospects for the next few months due to incentives for building renovation.

Finally, the PNRR, that is the national recovery and resilience plan, will be able to make a contribution thanks to the regulatory decisions that make it possible to forfeit the benefit on 10% of the investment on some regulated investments.

Enel: for Equita SIM it is an excellent buy

Equita SIM analysts confirm the positive view on Enel and we believe that 2022 can offer various options for recovering profitability against an attractive valuation.

The strategist suggested for the stock does not change in this way, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of € 8.4, a value that implies an upside potential of around 29% compared to the current stock prices.