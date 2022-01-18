Enel queen of utilities. Between buy hot 2022: here is the target

About an hour after the close of today’s trading, utilities fall against the trend compared to the Ftse Mib, with two exceptions.

Utility down, with a few exceptions. Enel in pole position

Hera wears the black jersey with a drop of 0.74%, followed by Snam and Italgas which drop by 0.27% and 0.17%, while A2A travels in red by 0.12%.

It is close to the Tena parity with a fractional increase of 0.06%, but Enel has the best of all with an advantage of 0.82%, also showing more strength than the Ftse Mib index.

Utility: new government measures against expensive bills

The utilities come under the lens in the wake of new press indiscretions, reported in particular by the Messenger, according to which the government is working on an initial measure of 3-4 billion euros to reduce the costs of electricity bills.

Part of it would come from the securitization of incentives for renewables through the issue of a bond.

The second intervention would be on renewables that receive a fixed incentive in addition to the price of energy on the PUN, ie the single national price. The latter would be calculated differently.

Utility: check solidarity contribution. What the Government has in mind

Finally, the government would be working on a “solidarity contribution” from the energy operators, but avoiding the risks of unconstitutionality as for the Robin-hood tax.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, the meeting on expensive energy will be held at the ministry of economic development on Wednesday.

According to Equita SIM analysts, identifying a sustainable threshold price in a consensual manner with the operators beyond which setting the contribution of energy operators would still be complicated.

The objective of the measures are 40 twh hydroelectric and 10-20 twh of solar incentivized with the energy account: fixed incentive plus the price of the PUN. Il Sole 24 Ore estimates that assuming theoretical energy prices for the whole of 2022 at € 150 / mwh, the extra profit for the latter would be € 1.8 billion.

For hydroelectric, with the same scenario, theoretical profits would be 4.8 billion euros, against a profit of around 1.2 billion if prices were at 60 € / mwh.

Finally, it should be verified who sold forwards without extra profits, such as Enel which would have sold its 15 twh hydroelectric plants at 60 € / mwh.

Il Sole 24 Ore stresses that the government’s goal would be to collect around 2 billion euros from the solidarity contribution.

Utility: the companies most exposed to Piazza Affari

Equita SIM analysts highlight that the most exposed companies are Enel, with 90% of production sold forward, A2A, with 4 TWh hydroelectric, of which 55% is forward production, Iren, with 1.3 TWh hydro 90% already sold, Erg and Alerion.

The final judgment on a government intervention will greatly depend on the pricing levels at which any extra profits will be measured.

Enel among Mediobanca’s 2022 top picks

Meanwhile, the spotlight remains on Enel which, as mentioned earlier, is today the best among the utilities, thanks also to the bullish confirmation of Mediobanca Securities.

The analysts of the Piazzetta Cuccia institute indicated Enel as one of their top picks for 2022, pointing out that in the reference sector their preference is given to integrated utilities rather than regulated ones.

For the shares of the electricity giant, the “outperform” recommendation is reiterated, with a target price of 8.3 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of over 20% compared to the current stock prices.