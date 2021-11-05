Enel: the 9-month accounts. News by dividend, that’s how much it goes up

Enel closed the first 9 months of the year with rising profits and falling revenues: the 2021 targets confirmed. What the Board of Directors decided on the dividend.

Enel released the results for the first nine months of the year after the close of Piazza Affari, accompanied by the confirmation of the targets for the entire year and the dividend policy.

Enel: the accounts for the first 9 months of the year

In detail, the period between January and September 2021 closed with a net profit down by 14.2% to € 2.505 billion, while the ordinary net result fell by 8.5% to € 3.289 billion.

The decrease is attributable to non-recurring events, such as the modification of the energy discount in Spain, mainly in the Infrastructures and Networks and in Thermoelectric Generation and Trading, and the income connected with the application of some resolutions of the Arera in Italy.

Revenues increased by 17.1% to € 57.914 billion, while ordinary EBITDA fell by 3.9% to € 12.631 billion and Ebit by 10.3% to € 6.254 billion.

Net financial debt worsened, increasing by 19.8% to 54.389 billion euros, mainly due to investments in the period, the acquisition of an additional stake in Enel Americas and the negative exchange rate effect, partially offset the positive cash flows generated by operations.

Enel confirms the targets for 2021

Based on these results, Enel confirms for 2021 the financial objectives of ordinary EBITDA and ordinary net profit presented to the markets on the occasion of the latest strategic plan.

Enel: ok with interim dividend

The interim dividend policy for the year 2021 has also been confirmed: Enel will detach an overall coupon of € 0.38 per share, an increase of almost 9% compared to that of the previous year.

In detail, Enel will detach on January 24, 2022, with payment on January 26, the interim dividend in the amount of € 0.19, an increase of 8.6% compared to the interim dividend paid in January 2021.

By comparing this coupon to the current values ​​of the security, a yield of 2.62% is obtained.