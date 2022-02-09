Enel: the bleeding continues on the Ftse Mib. What is happening?

Enel in the red again today, down for the fifth session in a row, with a return to the values ​​of May 2020. What are the reasons for so many sells?

In Piazza Affari the bleeding of Enel does not stop, which even today has lost ground, going down for the fifth consecutive session.

Enel in red for the fifth session in a row

After closing yesterday with a dive of more than three percentage points, the stock today started trading in slight progress, but then reversed course, closing in red.

At the end of the session, Enel stopped at € 6.331, with a decrease of 1.55% and very high trading volumes, given that around 38 million shares were traded on the market, above the average of the last 30 days equal to about 27.5 million.

Enel on lows since May 2020. Spread down BTPs afloat

The stock in intraday reached a low of € 6.276, reaching a price level not seen since May 2020.

Enel today did not benefit in any way from the partial signs of easing that were recorded on the bond market after yesterday’s bad day.

The BTP-Bund Spread fell in the area of ​​159 basis points, with a decrease of 1.61%, while the BTPs remained substantially stable, so much so that the ten-year yield rose by a fractional 0.16% to 1.869% .

However, Enel continued to go against the trend of the Ftse Mib and in line with the negative performance of the utility sector.

Enel weighed down by the prospect of a rate hike

To weigh on the shares of the electricity giant, as well as on those of the other players in the sector, is the expectation for a rise in interest rates.

ECB member Klaas Knot said yesterday that he expects the cost of money to rise in the fourth quarter of this year.

This is hardly good news for utilities that pay pledges at higher interest rates, as they are highly leveraged companies.

Enel: pressure on the government for interventions against expensive bills

Speaking of Enel and the utility sector in general, the tma of the expensive bills and possible further government interventions remain in the background.

The newspapers still report the demands of industry and commerce on the need for new measures to reduce expensive bills.

Repubblica in particular talks about new possible reductions that revolve around three key factors: the budget gap to finance reimbursements or bill reductions, the postponement of public concessions for payment and the further use of the proceeds from CO2 auctions.

Enel: Equita SIM’s comment

Equita SIM analysts point out that at the moment no further interventions on energy companies seem to be under consideration.

In the meantime, experts define the possibility of studying a postponement of paid concessions as interesting, to verify whether even hydroelectric ones, which, in order to be effective and accepted by companies, should offer a “positive” return.

The ultieriori measures could arrive in the next few weeks and, according to the undersecretary of the ministry of the economy, could cost between 5 and 7 billion euros, according to what was reported by Corriere della Sera.

In the meantime, no changes have been made to the Equita SIM strategy, which on Enel keeps the “buy” rating and the target price at 8.4 euros, with an upside potential that becomes progressively more attractive as the stock goes down to Piazza Affari.