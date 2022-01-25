Enel: the government is against. Bitcoin: the crash has just begun

Click on “FOLLOW” at the top to be notified whenever I publish a new article.

On the Milan stock exchange, the FtseMib () is down sharply with a drop of 1.4%. The other equity markets also fell, both those in Europe and overseas with the American indices experiencing a timid rebound. + 0.1%, (SP500) unchanged, () -0.1%. Heavy drop also for -1.30%,

There has been a lot of talk for days about rising interest rates, but the bond market, overall, has revalued compared to the lows for the period. Yields move counter to price. The futures are starting to close the week with a rise of 0.3%. The Bund yield (FGBL), which climbed to zero two days ago, is now -0.07%. The ten-year Treasury Note future, due to the recovery of the last few sessions, closed the week with a slight increase (+ 0.2%).

The comment by Antonio Ferlito, Ferlitoconsulting analyst on the recent drops. “As written in previous articles, we have entered the heart of a period of shock due to the rate hike, caused by a Federal Reserve that is eager to raise the cost of money due to inflation which continues to rise. this phase will not last long, but in the second half of the year with rates that will be raised, as history teaches, the recession panic could surface with new collapses for the markets. 2022 will not be a good year for stock exchanges. “

Hot titles and tools:

Siemens Gamesa (MC 🙂 is in sharp decline. The renewable energy company has warned that supply problems will last longer than expected a few months ago, which will lead to an increase in turbine production costs.

Enel (MI 🙂 -1%. In response to the expensive energy, the Council of Ministers should approve a 4 billion euro maneuver, reports IlSole24Ore. The resources come from CO2 auctions and from the securitization of part of the system charges, that is, what you pay for incentivising renewables.

Stellantis (MI: .MI) -4%. Dongfeng Motor Group announced that it has sold 40 million ordinary shares of Stellantis, corresponding to 1.28% of the share capital of the automotive group, at € 18.3 per share. The placement took place through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure reserved for institutional investors. Dongfeng still has a 3.2% stake in Stellantis.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ :): The streaming company said new subscribers should be around 2.5 million in the first three months of the year, less than half of what consensus expected. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: ): Free fall for the title, due to the collapse of the.

The comment of Antonio Ferlito, Ferlitoconsulting analyst “Surely Gamesa at this price is worth paying attention to, the renewable energy sector has great potential. Regarding ENEL, the energy distribution companies are not well received, and all over Europe the policies against the profits of these companies have just begun. The stock has no growth potential and could soon see prices in area 6. On Stellantis, news of Dongfend’s share reduction was expected, the stock will soon recover 20.

Watch out on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ :), the collapse of subscribers is a big wake-up call. The title could shortly mark $ 300.

On Coinbase and bitcoin the situation is heavy. Coinbase is tied to the price of Bitcoin, and the news regarding Bitcoin is very negative, Russia has proposed to ban all cryptocurrencies, joining other countries that are in favor of tight regulation of the sector. “

