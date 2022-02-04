Enel, the preliminary accounts of 2021

The year ended with an increase in revenues and gross operating profit. Net debt is also growing.

The electric giant finished last year with revenues up by 33.8%: the turnover of the electricity giant rose from 66 billion to 88.3 billion euros. The company specified that the change is mainly attributable to the increase in revenues from Infrastructures and Networks, essentially due to the greater quantities transported, consequent to the increase in electricity demand, in addition to the increase in Enel Green Power’s revenues, mainly following the increased production from renewable sources. Furthermore, the increase in revenues includes the income realized from the sale of the investment held in Open Fiber. Enel specified that these effects more than offset the negative exchange rate effect, mainly in Latin America.

The gross operating marginwhich rose from 18 billion to 19.2 billion euro (+ 6.7%), also benefiting from the capital gain realized on the sale of the investment held in Open Fiber.

At the end of 2021 thenet debt it had grown to 52 billion euros, compared to 45.42 billion at the beginning of the year, following the investments made during the year, the payment of dividends and the purchase of an additional stake in Enel Américas.

The leaders of the electric giant they did not provide official information on the amount of the 2022 dividend (relating to the 2021 financial year). The proposal for the allocation of the profits made in 2021 will be formulated in the board of directors which will meet on March 17, 2022 to approve the annual financial report for the financial year 2021.

On January 24, Enel distributed an interim dividend 2022 for an amount of € 0.19 per share.



