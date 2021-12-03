Enel, the smart electricity grid of the future starts from Genoa

The project was presented at the Auditorium of the Aquarium of Genoa. The mayor Marco Bucci, Vincenzo Ranieri, CEO of E-Distribuzione and Enrico Bottone, North-West Area Manager of E-Distribuzione attended, among others.

Is in the chose the city of Genoa for his project Grid Futarability which aims to introduce innovative technologies to make the electricity grid more sustainable, participatory and resilient. Specifically, we will start from Genoa Certosa and Sampierdarena, the two districts that symbolize the collapse and reconstruction of the Morandi bridge. Overall, in 4 years E-Distribuzione will invest around 11 million euros in this project to digitize the grid and experiment with new technologies at the service of the energy transition.

The electrical distribution network is very important as it is an infrastructure that enables the energy transition process. A network capable of developing and providing new services for citizens and increasingly welcoming energy produced from renewable sources. The objective behind this project is to transform it into a flexible network, open to collaboration and increasingly digital.

All while guaranteeing the quality and reliability of the service from a sustainable point of view to maximize economic value and reduce environmental impacts. The Grid Futarability project should not be seen as a local initiative but as a model for the transformation of distribution networks into Smart Grids through the combination of traditional systems and advanced digital solutions.

The first step of the initiative involves a series of activities focused on the installation of innovative technologies in 30 secondary substations and 4 primary substations, in the context of a network further enhanced by the construction of new medium voltage connection lines. The new technologies that will be implemented will allow a more accurate management of the network. For example, it will be possible to identify faults in near real time.

Technologies such as the Smart street box. It is a “road box” that has sensors and intelligent devices that make it possible to provide the actual status of the network in real time. Also, taking advantage of the communication channels of the Open Meter (the new smart meter) it will be possible to enable new services.

This project aims to demonstrate the advantages deriving from the implementation of digital networks in favor of customers, businesses, communities and neighborhoods. The innovations will then be very important for the future, thinking about the growth of electric mobility. The distribution network will have to evolve in order to better manage the increase in energy demand deriving from battery-powered vehicles being recharged.