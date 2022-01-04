Business

ENEL was one of the few stocks in the Ftse Mib40 that closed 2021 lower. What are the expectations for 2022?

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman37 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

After 9 consecutive years on the rise, ENEL was one of the few stocks in the Ftse Mib40 that closed 2021 on the downside. Although, in fact, the year saw the index of the main stocks gain more than 20%, the stock with the largest capitalization of Piazza Affari went down by more than 10%.

Long-term buy or sell signal?

To answer this question, we report a statistic prepared by our Research Department according to which the probability that a 10-year investment can give a positive return is 89.8%. Note that this calculation already includes the dividends paid by the company. Dividends that have always had a very attractive return (4% or more) and that analysts see still growing in the coming years.

It should also be said, however, that despite the decline in the last year, ENEL’s prices are still overestimated. In particular, whatever the metric used, the market multiples return an overvalued security. Furthermore, the debt / gross operating margin (EBITDA) ratio is also relatively high.

For analysts covering the ENEL stock, now is the time to buy. The average consensus, in fact, is to buy with an average target price that expresses an undervaluation of 26.4%.

ENEL was one of the few stocks in the Ftse Mib40 that closed 2021 lower. The expectations according to the graphic analysis

The title IT IS IN THE (MIL: ENE) closed the session on December 30th at € 7.046, up by 0.51% on the previous close.

The current trend on both the monthly and the quarterly is bearish. However, it is finding very valid support in the 6.68 euro area. The long-term future of the title, therefore, will be decided on this level.

A monthly close of less than € 6.88 would cause prices to plummet towards the first price target in the € 5.41 area. Then, the other objectives indicated in the figure follow.

The holding of the support, on the other hand, could trigger a strong upside with the potential for appreciation of more than 150%. The first clue confirming this scenario would be with a monthly close of more than € 8.01.

Monthly time frame

It is in the

Quarterly time frame

It is in the

Deepening

The Ftse Mib Future closes on annual highs, expectations for 2022

(We remind you to carefully read the warnings regarding this article, which can be consulted HERE”)

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman37 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The State Accounting Office dispels all doubts: yes to the cumulation of the incentives covered by the PNRR (including Transition 4.0) with other measures

2 days ago

Radioactive waste, for the single deposit it will take half a century. And in the meantime we pay 300 million a year for divestment and management

2 weeks ago

Conti Tenaris, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021. There is an interim dividend

November 4, 2021

The new electric SUV Kia EV6 arrives in Italy

November 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button