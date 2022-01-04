ENEL was one of the few stocks in the Ftse Mib40 that closed 2021 lower. What are the expectations for 2022?

After 9 consecutive years on the rise, ENEL was one of the few stocks in the Ftse Mib40 that closed 2021 on the downside. Although, in fact, the year saw the index of the main stocks gain more than 20%, the stock with the largest capitalization of Piazza Affari went down by more than 10%.

Long-term buy or sell signal?

To answer this question, we report a statistic prepared by our Research Department according to which the probability that a 10-year investment can give a positive return is 89.8%. Note that this calculation already includes the dividends paid by the company. Dividends that have always had a very attractive return (4% or more) and that analysts see still growing in the coming years.

It should also be said, however, that despite the decline in the last year, ENEL’s prices are still overestimated. In particular, whatever the metric used, the market multiples return an overvalued security. Furthermore, the debt / gross operating margin (EBITDA) ratio is also relatively high.

For analysts covering the ENEL stock, now is the time to buy. The average consensus, in fact, is to buy with an average target price that expresses an undervaluation of 26.4%.

ENEL was one of the few stocks in the Ftse Mib40 that closed 2021 lower. The expectations according to the graphic analysis

The title IT IS IN THE (MIL: ENE) closed the session on December 30th at € 7.046, up by 0.51% on the previous close.

The current trend on both the monthly and the quarterly is bearish. However, it is finding very valid support in the 6.68 euro area. The long-term future of the title, therefore, will be decided on this level.

A monthly close of less than € 6.88 would cause prices to plummet towards the first price target in the € 5.41 area. Then, the other objectives indicated in the figure follow.

The holding of the support, on the other hand, could trigger a strong upside with the potential for appreciation of more than 150%. The first clue confirming this scenario would be with a monthly close of more than € 8.01.

Monthly time frame

Quarterly time frame

Deepening

