ENEL X PAY THINKS

Efficiency, innovation, comfort: these three characteristics in the products and services we use every day are not easy to find and it is even less so to have them all together. What really makes the difference in the daily routine is the management of small daily needs, so many individual errands that you have to attend to between one commitment and another. Just think of the payments of bills, fines, bulletins, car tax.

The solution that simplifies these daily chores is Enel X Pay, which allows you to make payments intuitively, respecting the different needs of people. There are three main opportunities that Enel X Pay offers: paying quickly and easily online both from the pay.enelx.com website and from Enel X Pay app with a simple registration (all fees are zero from November 15th to January 6th); open a online account with free combined Mastercard card with Italian IBAN; access payment services and more at affiliated agencies Enel X Pay *.

The ability to make online payments anytime, anywhere is really what makes the difference in everyday life and if the service offered is easy, the modality is even simpler registration on the site, which is made up of four quick steps: choose a password, read and accept the terms of the service and the privacy policy, certify the mobile number with a code and confirm your e-mail address. If you prefer to proceed through the App, just download it from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store and follow the same procedure as above.

Payments that can be made all include a cost of 2 euros; without prejudice to the promotion that, from November 15, 2021 to January 6, 2022, it provides for zero commissions for all payments.

PagoPA notices to pay Enel Energia bills are always free of charge.

. The following different types of payment can be made on the pay.enelx.com website or via the App:

Bulletins : types 896, 123, 451, 674.

: types 896, 123, 451, 674. pagoPA : thanks to pagoPA you will be able to pay taxes, utilities, taxes, school fees, stamps and any other type of payment to central and local Public Administrations, but also to other subjects, such as publicly owned companies, schools, universities and ASL.

: thanks to pagoPA you will be able to pay taxes, utilities, taxes, school fees, stamps and any other type of payment to central and local Public Administrations, but also to other subjects, such as publicly owned companies, schools, universities and ASL. MAV and RAV : by entering the identification code, the amount and your telephone number.

: by entering the identification code, the amount and your telephone number. Car tax : payment allowed only for those relating to the current year and for the following types of vehicle: Motor vehicle, Motor vehicle, Trailer.

: payment allowed only for those relating to the current year and for the following types of vehicle: Motor vehicle, Motor vehicle, Trailer. Fines

Arrow Bulletins: only from the site you can pay these pre-filled bulletins, mainly used for the payment of recurring expenses such as condominium expenses, subscriptions to newspapers and magazines, and university installments.

On the site it is also possible to top up the major telephone operators including TIM, Vodafone, WindTre, iliad and many others and pay with Mastercard, Visa, VPAY and Maestro payment cards, issued in Italy.

Through the App it is also possible to open an online account with a combined digital and physical Mastercard card, the latter made of bioplastic (sustainability permeates every single sector of the Enel Group). The awareness that the future will be under the sign of cashless has led Enel X Pay to also think about the needs of the younger generations: for this reason holders of an Enel X Pay account are offered the opportunity to open an online account to which they can connect a prepaid card for adolescent children aged 11 to 17, with App and Mastercard card dedicated to them but monitored by the parent through Parental Control. The cost for each additional account to the main one is € 1 per month. This interesting novelty aims to bring children closer to a world in which cash is less and less present, and in which becoming familiar with digital payments should be the rule, not the exception.

From 11/15/2021 to 1/6/2022 with Enel X Pay the commissions of pagoPA, car tax, bulletins 896-123-451-674, MAV & RAV, Freccia are at € 0 both from the Web and from the App.

https://app.adjust.com/1ufkmd5?campaign=Expay_Publications&adgroup=Conversion&creative=Regisrazioneweb&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fpay.enelx.com%2Fperche-registrarsi

Legal note : Advertising message for promotional purposes promoted by Enel X Financial Services srl For the contractual conditions of the product, consult the information sheet available on the website pay.enelx.com

* A network of agencies affiliated with PayTipper SpA and CityPoste Payment SpA (a company of the Enel Group) distributed throughout the territory