Enemies: plot, cast, curiosities about the film

Is titled Friendly enemies and is a drama film, released in cinemas starting February 12, 1999, directed by Chris Columbus and that will be broadcast Tuesday 28 December 2021 in prime time at 9.30 pm on TV8. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Enemies: the cast

In cast of the film Friendly enemies, we find the presence of the following actors: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris, Jena Malone, Liam Aiken, Lynn Whitfield, Darrell Larson, Marie Louise Wilson, Andre Blake, Russel Harper, José Ramón Rosario, Chuck Montgomery, Jack Eagle, Lu Celiana Sierra, Lauma Zemzare, Holly Schenck, Michelle Stone, Annett Esser, Monique Rodrique, Sal Mistretta, Rex Hays, Alice Liu, Mak Gilchrist, Dylan Michaels, David Zayas , Lee Shepherd.





George Masters, Amina Asep, Naama Katz, Jennifer Best, Robin Fusco, Jessica M. Osias, Electra Telesford, Michelle L. Brady, Zachary M. Hasak, Jordan Gochros, Rob London, James Ostrofsky, Chad Lavinio, John Sadowski, Matthew Doudounis, Andrea Dolloff, Robert F. Alvarado, Sebastian Rand, Michelle Hurst, Jason Maves, Julie Lancaster, Charlie Christman, Anthony Grasso.

Friendly enemies: the plot

Anna And Well, the two sons of Jackie and Luke, face the fact that their parents have divorced, but also that their father is now engaged to a successful photographer Isabel. She does her best to treat the children in a way that still makes them feel at home when they are with their father, but she also loves her job and has no intention of giving it up.

The full-time mother Jackie she finds Isabel’s efforts insulting and insufficient and fails to understand that work can be as important to her as it is to the children. The conflict between them is aggravated by the sudden diagnosis of cancer, which could be deadly for Jackie. Everyone has to learn a little about growing together.

Enemies: some curiosities about the film

Susan Sarandon earned a 1999 Golden Globes nomination in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category. The film is dedicated to Chris Columbus’ mother: the director’s mother, in fact, died of cancer, just like the protagonist of the film. There are two cameos in the film: one from the filmmaker’s daughter, the other from Sarandon’s daughter.

