Energetic debate of Fuad Abufele and Rolin Peña due to the conflict of the classic in Morazán

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The unfortunate event that took place on Saturday night at the Francisco Morazán stadium, when the sampedrano classic was played between Real España and Marathón for matchday 12 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, left a new episode of violence in soccer in Honduras. The game lasted until the 29th minute of the first half because the fanatic bars sowed terror by facing each other in a pitched battle where several people were injured and parents fled to safeguard the integrity of their children. Both institutions were mentioned in the 'Cinco Deportivo' program hosted by Salvador Nasralla. The directors Fuad Abufele and Rolando Peña staged an intense debate about what happened.

“We have already exhausted the safety management manual, we have promoted since Tuesday that only aurinegros will go. Here there are only two points to be made in this situation. First of all that the Police improve the security planning that they have to give us as the organizers of the show because security is totally the responsibility of the police, we only do what they ask us to support them in terms of logistics, both economically and of access or availability of resources in the stadium”. “And second point, that we put the corresponding law so that illicit association of people who misbehave in stadiums is included,” he added. RESPONSE OF ‘ROLIN’ PEÑA The vice president of Marathón, ‘Rolin’ Peña, referred to what happened at the San Pedro Sula stadium and blames the gold and black leadership for neglecting the security measures that must be implemented in a match of this nature. “I regret the embarrassing events that endangered the lives of many fans. It is a total disregard in the obligation to comply with the protocols of the place by the Home Club (Real Spain). It is not enough just to prohibit entry to an event, there is mismanagement of the crisis and yesterday it was evidenced, ”said the director of the purslane in his intervention in the program.